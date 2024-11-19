Key Takeaways Cole Palmer has excelled at Chelsea, scoring 32 goals in 58 games.

Palmer has not registered a goal or an assist against a big six side in the 2024/25 season so far.

Palmer's success against Manchester United contrasts with his struggles against former club Manchester City.

Since joining Chelsea in September 2023, Cole Palmer has been a revelation, scoring 32 goals and registering 20 assists in 58 matches. Last season, he guided the Blues back into the European places, winning the England Men's Player of the Year Award. After a spending spree in the summer by co-owners Todd Boehly and Clearlake Capital, they will be keen to return to the Champions League under new head coach, Enzo Maresca.

Palmer has a mixed record against the 'big six' Premier League teams. Chelsea's last two matches in the top flight have been against Manchester United and Arsenal, with both ending in 1–1 draws. Despite scoring seven goals and registering five assists in all competitions this season, the former Manchester City playmaker has zero goal contributions against 'big six' sides so far in the 2024/25 campaign. He will be hoping that this record changes when the Blues travel to the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on 8th December 2024.

Cole Palmer Record Against 'Big Six' Premier League Clubs Club Games Wins Draws Losses Goals Assists Arsenal 3 0 2 1 2 0 Chelsea 3 3 0 0 0 1 Liverpool 5 2 0 3 0 0 Manchester City 4 0 2 2 1 0 Manchester United 4 2 1 1 4 0 Tottenham Hotspur 2 2 0 0 1 1

Arsenal

Palmer has played three matches against Arsenal in his career. The first of these was in the Community Shield ahead of the 2023/24 season. With uncertainty around whether the talented youngster would be staying at City or moving elsewhere, he put in a stellar performance, scoring Pep Guardiola's side's only goal of the game. They ended up losing the game on penalties, and the 22-year-old switched to West London a few weeks later.

After an indifferent start to the 2023/24 campaign under Mauricio Pochettino, Chelsea faced Arsenal in October 2023. They were given a penalty after 15 minutes, which was calmly slotted away by Palmer. The Blues doubled their lead through Mykhailo Mudryk, but the Gunners responded with a quickfire double in the second half to rescue a point. Palmer missed the return fixture because of illness, and his absence was felt as Chelsea succumbed to a 5-0 defeat at the Emirates Stadium.

Most recently, Chelsea drew 1-1 with Arsenal in the 11th week of the 2024/25 Premier League season. This leaves both sides level on points in the top four, sitting nine points behind the early leaders, Liverpool. Palmer struggled to get a foothold in this particular game as the Blues found it difficult to get in behind Arsenal's resolute backline.

Palmer Record Against Arsenal Club Games Wins Draws Losses Goals Assists Yellow Cards Arsenal 3 0 2 1 2 0 1

Chelsea

Palmer's minutes at City were limited throughout his time at the club. He did play 90 minutes against his current club, Chelsea, on three occasions, though. The first of these was in November 2022, in the third round of the League Cup. Both teams rotated heavily for the tie, and City won 2-0 thanks to goals from Riyad Mahrez and Alvarez.

In the third round of the FA Cup, the two teams were drawn against each other again. It was a repeat result, with City winning by four goals to nil this time. Palmer played 90 minutes on both occasions, helping his team progress to the next round. At the end of the 2022/23 treble-winning season, Guardiola's side had already wrapped up the Premier League title with games to spare. On the penultimate weekend of the league campaign, Palmer started in City's home game against Chelsea. He played a key part in the only goal of the game, driving through the midfield and slotting in Julian Alvarez, who put the ball into the bottom corner.

Palmer Record Against Chelsea Club Games Wins Draws Losses Goals Assists Yellow Cards Chelsea 3 3 0 0 0 1 0

Liverpool

Palmer has played five matches against Liverpool for City and Chelsea. He has won two of these games, losing the other three. City beat Liverpool 4-1 at the Etihad in the 2022/23 campaign, but the 22-year-old only came on for the last minute of the match. He played 73 minutes in the League Cup Fourth Round game against the Reds earlier in the season, with the Sky Blues running out 3–2 winners.

Last season, Palmer played twice against Liverpool for Chelsea. In February 2024, they lost 1-0 to a Virgil van Dijk header in the dying stages of the League Cup final, prompting Gary Neville to label Pochettino's side as "bottlejobs". This was Chelsea's best chance of silverware and was their second consecutive defeat against the Reds following a 4-1 loss at Anfield in January.

In the 2024/25 season, Chelsea lost again at Anfield. Palmer found it hard to impact the game but came close to opening the scoring in the first half. Nicholas Jackson cancelled out Mohamed Salah's first half penalty, but Curtis Jones scored the winner to secure the three points.

Palmer Record Against Liverpool Club Games Wins Draws Losses Goals Assists Yellow Cards Liverpool 5 2 0 3 0 0 1

Manchester City

Since leaving City in September 2023, Palmer has played four times against his former club. Chelsea drew 4-4 with the eight-time Premier League champions. Rodri's 86th-minute strike was the seventh goal of the game and looked like the winner for Guardiola's side. Chelsea were awarded a penalty in the fifth minute of added time, though, with Palmer calmly slotting it away to secure a valuable point. In the return fixture, the London club proved to be tough opposition for City again, drawing 1-1 at the Etihad.

Later on in the season, the two teams played each other in the semi-finals of the FA Cup. It was a tightly contested affair, with chances few and far between. With the game heading for extra time, Bernardo Silva scored the winner to book City's place in the final. Finally, at the start of the 2024/25 campaign, City beat Chelsea 2-0 at Stamford Bridge in Maresca's first game in charge. With Palmer still winless against his former team, he will be keen to bring an end to that run when the two teams meet in January 2025.

Palmer Record Against Manchester City Club Games Wins Draws Losses Goals Assists Yellow Cards Manchester City 4 0 2 2 1 0 2

Manchester United

Palmer has enjoyed success against Manchester United, scoring four goals in four appearances. He only played once against the Red Devils during his time at City, coming on in the last 15 minutes of a dominant 6-3 victory. A year later, Palmer scored his first goal when facing United - picking up the ball on the right-hand side and slotting the ball past Andre Onana. The Blues went on to lose the game 2-1, though.

In the return match at Stamford Bridge, Chelsea found themselves 3-2 down deep into stoppage time. Palmer had scored earlier in the match and had the chance to double his tally in the 100th minute as the Blues were awarded a penalty. He slotted it in, but this was not the end of the action. Pochettino's side won a corner on the right side a minute later, and the 22-year-old received it on the edge of the box before firing the ball into the bottom corner.

The last game against United was much less entertaining. Bruno Fernandes' penalty was cancelled out by a neat finish by Moises Caicedo. Ruben Amorim's side will take on Chelsea in the return fixture in May - the penultimate game of the 2024/25 season.

Palmer Record Against Manchester United Club Games Wins Draws Losses Goals Assists Yellow Cards Manchester United 4 2 1 1 4 0 0

Tottenham Hotspur

The 22-year-old Chelsea talisman has only played against London rivals Tottenham Hotspur twice during his time at the club. In November 2023, the Blues travelled to the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium and found themselves 1-0 down after six minutes thanks to a Dejan Kulusevski strike. The game then descended into chaos with Cristian Romero sent off for a high tackle on Enzo Fernandez. A penalty was awarded for a reckless tackle in the box, which was converted by Palmer.

Ten minutes into the second half, Destiny Udogie was sent off for a second yellow, leaving Spurs with nine men. Despite their numerical disadvantage, Ange Postecoglou held out for 20 minutes before Jackson put the Blues ahead. The Senegalese striker added two to his tally later in the game, securing a frantic 4-1 away win.

At Stamford Bridge, Chelsea completed the double against their London rivals. Trevoh Chalobah and Jackson scored for Pochettino's side, but they eventually finished three points behind Spurs in the 2023/24 Premier League table.

Palmer Record Against Tottenham Hotspur Club Games Wins Draws Losses Goals Assists Yellow Cards Tottenham Hotspur 2 2 0 0 1 1 0

Information gathered from Transfermarkt - Correct as of 14/11/24.