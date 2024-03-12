Highlights Cole Palmer's impressive performance against Newcastle puts him among top Premier League goalscorers this season.

Palmer gracefully defended his teammates' quality when former player Tim Sherwood questioned Chelsea's squad depth.

Chelsea's recent strong performances have unexpectedly put them back in contention for the Europa Conference League places.

Cole Palmer has been praised for his response to a difficult question from Tim Sherwood following Chelsea's 3-2 victory against Newcastle United in the Premier League on Monday night. The midfielder produced another impressive performance as Mauricio Pochettino's men claimed all three points at Stamford Bridge in a back-and-forth encounter.

It was Palmer's shot that was flicked home by Nicolas Jackson to give the home side the lead in the opening exchanges. The former Manchester City youngster then put his team back ahead in the second half with a long-range drive into the bottom corner of Martin Dubravka's net.

This marked the 21-year-old's 11th goal in the league during his debut campaign in west London. Mykhailo Mudryk then added a third before a Jacob Murphy thunderbolt pulled one back for the Magpies. Chelsea held on for a vital win in their search for European football.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Cole Palmer's strike against Newcastle elevated the midfielder into the top 10 Premier League goalscorers of the 2023/24 season.

Palmer has been performing at a high level since he swapped the Etihad Stadium for Stamford Bridge in the summer, and has been a shining light during a bleak period for the club. Following the match, the wide midfielder was put in a tough situation by former Blackburn Rovers player Tim Sherwood.

Palmer Deals With Tough Sherwood Question

The Youngster Defended His Teammates

During his post-match interview, the gifted midfielder was put on the spot by Sherwood. The ex-Tottenham boss told Palmer: "All you need is some players to play with. I know you can't say that, but I'm saying it. I think you need more quality around you and for me, he needs to build the team around you."

Alluding to the fact he doesn't believe there are enough top-class players at Chelsea currently, Sherwood finished by saying: "But that'll come with a few transfer windows hopefully." The Blues have spent over £1 billion on transfer fees since Todd Boehly took ownership of the club in 2022. The English playmaker was quick to offer his response to the comments made, saying:

"There's a lot of quality there, not just me. We've got loads of other players, so hopefully the team can gel a bit more than everyone has seen."

Palmer showed great composure to navigate what threatened to be an awkward moment. His praise for the other players in the squad will have no doubt delighted his colleagues and manager as he showed great maturity for someone of his young age.

Chelsea Look to Reach Europe

Blues Back in Contention

With the success over Eddie Howe's Newcastle, Chelsea have pulled themselves to within touching distance of the Europa Conference League places in the Premier League. Many had believed it would be a second successive season without continental football at Stamford Bridge, which is a rare occurrence in the modern era.

Taking seven points from a possible nine in their last three league games has dragged the club back into the conversation for Europe's third-tier competition. The teams directly above Chelsea in the table have had inconsistent results and more strong performances from Palmer and co. could see Pochettino guide his team into the top seven unexpectedly.