Highlights Cole Palmer shines with four goals as Chelsea crush Everton 6-0 at Stamford Bridge.

Tensions rise as teammates Nicolas Jackson and Noni Madueke clash over penalty kick.

Young academy graduate Alfie Gilchrist added a sixth goal in a special moment for the academy graduate.

Cole Palmer scored four goals for Chelsea as they thrashed Everton 6-0 at Stamford Bridge. The attacking-midfielder scored three times in the first-half to put Chelsea en route to victory, before grabbing a fourth from the penalty spot in the second half.

The Blues were hoping to bounce back from a disappointing draw against Sheffield United and get back to winning ways, and were indebted to Palmer for his first-half efforts. The 21-year-old grabbed his first of the night with an incredible effort inside the first 11 minutes.

Palmer then grabbed a second and third in fine style, bundling the ball into the back of the net with a header, before then grabbing his third following an error from Jordan Pickford. The Everton goalkeeper passed the ball to the Chelsea man, who took his time and neatly lobbed the shot-stopper as he rushed back towards goal.

Nicolas Jackson and Noni Madueke go Viral for Penalty Antics

Conor Gallagher had to intervene

Nicolas Jackson then grabbed a fourth for the Blues on the night, spinning and firing the ball past Pickford to ensure that the west London side went into half-time four goals to the good. And they would add a fifth in the second half, although after some unsavoury scenes.

Just after the hour mark, Chelsea were awarded a penalty after Palmer was brought down inside the penalty area. Noni Madueke rushed over to grab the ball indicating his intent to take the penalty, only for Jackson to make a case that he should take the spot kick.

The bickering continued, and Conor Gallagher was required to intervene and hand the ball to Palmer. That sparked even more fury from Madueke and Jackson, with the latter pushed away by the penalty-taker.

Palmer would calmly slot the penalty home, his fourth on the night, to complete a special night for him. There was even time for academy graduate Alfie Gilchrist to add a sixth, a special moment for the Chelsea fan.

More to follow...