Highlights Cole Palmer continues to shine at Chelsea with an impressive goal against Newcastle.

Signed from Man City last summer for £42.5m, Palmer has been a huge bargain for the Blues.

He's excelled both scoring and creating goals for Chelsea so far this season.

While Chelsea have had a pretty poor season so far, there's no denying that Cole Palmer is having a stellar debut campaign at Stamford Bridge, and that's continued against Newcastle United. The Englishman scored a cracking goal from outside the box to give the Blues the lead against Eddie Howe's side on Monday evening.

The strike was Palmer's 11th in the league this year, and he's been a bright light for Chelsea despite their issues. Having signed from Manchester City last summer, there were a few eyebrows raised when the Blues spent £42.5m on the 21-year-old, but he's proven to be a huge bargain so far.

Palmer has quickly become one of Chelsea's most important players during his first season with the club, and there have already been numerous occasions when he's dragged them to positive results when it hasn't looked like they were capable of them. He might have just done that again against Newcastle.

Palmer Gave Chelsea the Lead in Style

His Ferocious Shot Left Dubravka With No Chance

After Newcastle drew level shortly before halftime, it would have been typical of Chelsea to lose their heads and let the game slip away from them, despite their solid efforts prior. That's been the case on several instances this year, but Palmer wasn't prepared to let it happen again.

After Enzo Fernandez threaded a ball through to him on the outskirts of the Newcastle box, he took aim and fired a fierce effort into the bottom right corner of the goal. It moved with a ferocious pace and left Martin Dubravka no chance of keeping it out.

It's just the latest example of what a fantastic purchase he's been. He's not only thrived in front of goal, though but also as a creator. He's currently leading the way for the Blues in terms of goals scored and assisted this year, and the game against Newcastle was just another example of a match when he chipped in with both.

Palmer Assisted Nicolas Jackson's Opening Goal

It's the Fifth Game This Season He's Had a Goal and an Assist

Earlier in the game, Palmer played provider when he set up Nicolas Jackson for Chelsea's opener. It wasn't entirely on purpose, as the Englishman's own shot on goal simply fell to the striker, who flicked it past Dubravka, but it still counts as an assist, and now that he's also got on the scoresheet himself, he's added to a pretty impressive record of games in the league this year when he's scored and assisted a goal.

The Newcastle game marks the fifth instance this season that he's had at least one goal and one assist. That's more than anyone else in the Premier League and is just a testament to how effective Palmer has been going forward, whether it's putting the ball in the back of the net himself, or helping a teammate do so.