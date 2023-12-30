Highlights Cole Palmer shines for struggling Chelsea, scoring two brilliant goals in a 3-2 victory over Luton Town.

Luton Town had their chances but couldn't capitalize, hitting the woodwork multiple times and having a goal ruled out.

The win boosted Chelsea's position in the league while Luton remains just one point away from safety.

Cole Palmer showed his class as Chelsea ran out narrow winners against Luton Town in an enthralling contest in the Premier League. Kenilworth Road witnessed a fiery affair that saw the home side threaten the Chelsea goal on many occasions without being able to apply the finishing touch for the most part.

Mauricio Pochettino's men were happy enough to play on the counter-attack and let their ruthless edge shine through and that is exactly what happened as youngsters Palmer and Noni Madueke put the Hatters to the sword. The home crowd were more than up for the occasion as the atmosphere in the enclosed ground was brilliant.

The game had an open feel to it as there was plenty of action at both ends as Thomas Kaminski and Djordje Petrovic were required to be on their toes in either net at all times. A 3-1 win saw Chelsea strengthen their position in 10th place in the league, while Rob Edwards' side remained one point adrift of safety.

The Luton players gave an extremely good account of themselves - as they have done in home games against Liverpool, Arsenal, Man City, and Newcastle - and the hosts could have got a positive result had luck been on their side.

Alfie Doughty had a goal ruled out in the second half while the Chelsea woodwork was rattled several times as the Blues held on to a narrow win.

Cole Palmer bags a brace

Two brilliant finishes from the former Man City midfielder

After signing from Manchester City in the summer transfer window, Palmer has been one of the standout performers for a struggling Chelsea side and the 21-year-old was the difference in his side's 3-2 success over Luton.

A mix-up in the Hatters' back line allowed the English midfielder to pick the ball up on the edge of the penalty area and rifle a low shot into the bottom corner of Kaminski's net to give Chelsea the 1-0 lead in the first-half. Madueke doubled the away team's advantage with another wonderful strike before the break.

It was Palmer's second goal - that had put the Blues 3-0 ahead - that caught the eye of many, however, as he danced through the Luton defence and past the goalkeeper to slot home a wonderful goal.

Luton Town fall to defeat despite late comeback

The ball just wouldn't drop for the equalising goal

Former Chelsea midfielder Ross Barkley pulled a goal back for Luton before Elijah Adebayo made Pochettino sweat for the closing moments of the match with a close range finish after Petrovic had saved Doughty's initial header.

Alas, it was not to be for the newly promoted team - who had won their previous two Premier League fixtures - but it cannot take away from the fight and determination they showed. many will have written the minnows off in the relegation battle after only the first couple of weeks, but team have pulled together and started performing for their young manager.

Madueke praises Palmer's performance

'Cold Palmer' could be a nickname that sticks

Following the game, the two Chelsea goalscorers were interviewed by TNT Sports. Madueke was quick to praise the opposition as he said: "We know it's a difficult place to come, to be fair we made it hard for ourselves, but I'm just happy we got the three points. They've made it difficult for a lot of top sides this year."

After being asked about his second goal, Palmer gave a brief explanation before being hyped up by his teammate as Madueke interjected: "That's why they call him 'Cole Palmer'."

That is likely to be a nickname that follows him around wherever he goes, and his ice-cold celebration after the goal fits perfectly.