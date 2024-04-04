Highlights Cole Palmer's late heroics sealed Chelsea's 4-3 win over Manchester United, denting their Champions League hopes.

Erik ten Hag's men faced an uphill battle after falling 2-0 behind, despite Bruno Fernandes and Garnacho's goals.

Palmer's hat-trick for Chelsea made him the star of the match, helping them secure their victory at Stamford Bridge.

Manchester United's comeback of dreams was prevented by Chelsea's Cole Palmer in their latest Premier League encounter at Stamford Bridge as the Englishman's last-ditch duo of goals saw the Blues win 4-3, leaving Erik ten Hag and his men a mountain to climb in their hopes for Champions League qualification.

Looking to bounce back from their tumultuous 1-1 draw with Brentford in order to not lose sight of Aston Villa and Tottenham Hotspur, who are sitting in fourth and fifth, respectively, Erik ten Hag and his men were in need of a quick start. It was Mauricio Pochettino’s side who managed to bag an early lead, however, courtesy of Conor Gallagher’s strike in the 4th minute.

Chelsea's star man Palmer then doubled their lead from the penalty spot after Antony was adjudged of bringing Marc Cucurella down in the area. Moises Caicedo then gifted the visitors the chance to get back into the game with a wayward pass and Alejandro Garnacho pounced, slotting his effort past Djordje Petrovic.

Skipper Bruno Fernandes then drew proceedings back level after latching onto an inviting ball from compatriot Diogo Dalot. Garnacho nodded home his second of the top flight affair in the 67th minute as he latched onto a remarkable ball from Antony.

Cole Palmer's Brilliance Shines Through

He bagged two late goals to secure the victory

Just when Manchester United seemed to have completed the comeback of their lives, having found themselves 2-0 down early on, Pochettino and Co. were reliant on Palmer, one of the best young players in world football, to pull them out of what was a disastrous second half.

The 21-year-old notched his second effort from the spot in the 100th minute after Dalot fouled a Chelsea man in the box. Palmer wrong-footed Andre Onana and placed it perfectly into the bottom corner as he seemed to be the coolest man in the room.

He then added his third, marking his first hat-trick in his senior career, just a minute later. From a corner, Palmer was left unmarked as he wandered into the penalty box, eager to receive the ball from Enzo Fernandez. The Argentine midfielder found him, and he opened his body and unleashed a shot towards the Manchester United goal.

His effort ricocheted off Scott McTominay, leaving Onana with no chance. Stamford Bridge was sent into sheer jubilation as the England international wheeled off in celebration.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Chelsea are the first top flight side to both score 2+ goals and concede 2+ goals in six consecutive matches in all competitions since Chelsea themselves did back 1989.

Palmer Buzzing with Win

'To win like that, there is nothing better'

Chelsea's hat-trick hero spoke to TNT Sports after the game and admitted that Chelsea were prone to making silly mistakes in a game that was so crucial to their season. That said, the youngster insisted that the additional eight minutes of time at the end of the 90 minutes gave them the crucial boost they needed - and that they now stand in good stead for their upcoming fixtures.

"I don't know [how Chelsea came back]! 2-0 up and, like I said last week, we made silly mistakes. When the eight minutes got added on, it gave us a lift. We need to try to win as many games as possible. To win like that, there is nothing better. We thought when we scored the second goal the fans lifted us and I saw the gaffer say there were two minutes left and, thankfully, I scored."

Up next for the west Londoners is a trip to Bramall Lane to face Sheffield United, who lost 3-1 to Liverpool on Thursday night thanks to an outrageous Alexis Mac Allister strike before Pochettino and his entourage host Everton as they look to secure European football - in whatever shape or form - for the 2024/25 campaign.