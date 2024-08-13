Highlights Cole Palmer signs new Chelsea contract until 2033.

Palmer key player with most goals & assists combined in the Premier League last season.

Chelsea see him as an indispensable member of the first-team squad going forward..

Cole Palmer has penned a new two-year contract extension at Chelsea to tie himself to Stamford Bridge until 2033, according to David Ornstein.

The Blues splashed £40million to bring the forward to the club last summer from Manchester City and he made a huge impact, registering more goals and assists than any other player in the Premier League.

That earned him a place in the England squad for Euro 2024, where he came off the bench to set up Ollie Watkins' winner in the semi-final before scoring the equaliser during an eventual defeat to Spain in the final.

Palmer Pens New Chelsea Contract

Playmaker now tied to Stamford Bridge until 2033

Chelsea have come under a lot of scrutiny in the last two years since Clearlake bought the club from Roman Abramovich for their transfer strategy, but Palmer has been an unmitigated success story.

During his only season so far in west London, Palmer netted 25 goals and registered 15 assists in all competitions to establish himself as one of the very best players in the division.

GIVEMESPORT key statistic: Cole Palmer has yet to miss from the penalty spot in a senior match, having scored from 12 yards out 14 times.

The contract is on fresh terms, despite only signing a seven-year deal with the option of another 12 months last summer, with the club rewarding him for his stunning performances in his debut campaign.

Palmer hasn't featured yet in pre-season for Chelsea under new manager Enzo Maresca due to his commitments with England at Euro 2024, but is expected to feature when the Blues take on Man City in their season opener on Sunday.

Cole Palmer Chelsea statistics 2023/24 Games 45 Goals 25 Assists 15

Conor Gallagher Transfer at Risk

Midfielder has flown back from Spain

While Chelsea have secured the future of one England international in Palmer for the foreseeable future, another player's time at the club may be coming to an end.

Conor Gallagher had agreed a move to Atletico Madrid in Spain and undergone a medical with the La Liga side, after a £33.7million fee was agreed between the sides.

But after a move for Samu Omorodion to go in the opposite direction collapsed, the deal is now at risk and Chelsea have requested that their academy graduate returns to London while the issues are ironed out.

Tottenham have had an interest in the 24-year-old all summer and could potentially look to take advantage of the situation by agreeing a deal to take him across London. However both Atletico and Chelsea want to get a deal done and talks are ongoing to find a solution.

All statistics courtesy of FBRef.