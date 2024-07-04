Highlights Cole Palmer revealed that he promised his teammates he would hit a panenka against Burnley.

The Chelsea man explained he doesn't have a routine when it comes to spot kicks.

Statistics show that Palmer is one of England's best penalty-takers.

England star Cole Palmer has revealed that the only time he knew how he would take a penalty before stepping up to it, was when he scored a panenka against Burnley. The Chelsea talisman has been used infrequently during Euro 2024, making just two substitute appearances but impressing in both.

With penalty shootouts a real possibility at this stage of the competition, Palmer's record at club level means that he will likely be one of the first names to be selected to step up from 12 yards. However, when he was asked what he does to prepare for taking a spot kick, the 22-year-old revealed he had only ever planned one.

Palmer Told Teammates About Panenka Penalty

The playmaker also promised friends and family he would attempt the chip

Speaking on the Football Daily show with BBC Radio 5 Live, Palmer was asked what his routine was before taking penalty kicks. He responded by saying that he didn't have an approach, and that the only time he knew what he was going to do before the whistle blew was before his cheeky effort during the 2-2 draw with the Clarets. The former Manchester City youngster explained:

"I actually don't have one [an approach]. I don't know. I don't have one. I'm actually not even joking. I don't have an approach. "The only time I knew what I was going to do with it was when I chipped it. Because, the day before I said I was going to chip it and all of the players were like 'nah, you're not going to.' I told my mates I was going to chip it if I got a penalty. And I told my dad but my dad was like 'shut up man, you're not. You're not going to do it. "When the penalty got given I thought 'I'm going to have to chip it because I told everyone I was going to chip it.' Then I thought I might as well try it. It is what it is. And then it went in."

Statistically, Palmer is one of Gareth Southgate's best penalty-takers and is expected to feature inside England's top five options should a game go all the way to a shootout.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Cole Palmer has scored all 15 penalties in his professional career.

Cole Palmer Euro 2024 So Far

The 22-year-old is yet to start a game

Despite his magnificent season at Chelsea, where he managed 33 goal contributions in the Premier League alone, Palmer has yet to be given the opportunity to truly cause an impact under Gareth Southgate this summer. The starlet featured prominently in the warm-up friendlies, even scoring his first international goal from 12 yards, but had to wait until England's last group game to make an appearance at the finals.

He replaced Bukayo Saka with 20 minutes to go in the 0-0 draw against Slovenia, and was once again called on from the bench in the 2-1 round of 16 win over Slovakia, where he made a real impact.