Highlights Chelsea are set to appoint Leicester City manager Enzo Maresca.

Cole Palmer has been warned he may not be afforded the same freedom as under Mauricio Pochettino.

Palmer was named Young Player of the Season for 2023/24 following an outstanding campaign.

Football journalist Martin Hardy has warned Chelsea star Cole Palmer could ‘suffer’ under Enzo Maresca if he is to become the club’s next head coach, speaking on Wednesday night's Back Pages podcast. Chelsea are in the process of recruiting a new manager after it was announced they were to part ways with Mauricio Pochettino by mutual consent, and the Leicester City boss is set to take over.

Palmer has had an outstanding campaign at Stamford Bridge following his £40m move from Manchester City last summer. In the 2023/24 season, he scored 22 goals and registered 11 assists in the Premier League, earning him the Young Player of the Year award and being called "one of the best in the world" by teammate Reece James.

Chelsea, on the other hand, finished just sixth in the table following a turbulent campaign under Pochettino. Despite an upturn in form at the end of the season, it wasn't enough to convince the Chelsea board of the Argentine's ability to carry the project forward.

Palmer Warned he Could Suffer Under Maresca

The England star may have less freedom in the Italian's system

Hardy, a journalist for The Times and The Sunday Times, has warned Maresca’s style of play and more rigid structure could hamper Palmer’s output next term. The player previously praised Pochettino’s management style and cited the freedom he was given as a key factor behind his remarkable rise.

Under Maresca, who is a disciple of Guardiola, Hardy believes there will be less scope for Palmer to roam and impact the game in different positions.

He told Sky Sports’ Back Pages podcast:

“Arguably the reason Cole Palmer has had a fantastic season, apart from the fact he’s an excellent footballer, is he’s played with a great deal of freedom. To get his 22 Premier League goals, he’s played on the left, on the right, the nine, the ten. “[Enzo] Maresca’s system will be a lot more structured and a lot more like Pep's [Guardiola]. That may well limit and curtail some of the magic we’ve seen from Cole Palmer this season.”

Palmer previously worked with Maresca while the Italian was at Manchester City. He had a spell in charge of City’s Elite Development Squad, followed by a season as Guardiola’s assistant in 2022/23.

Chelsea ‘Agree Deal’ to Appoint Maresca

The Italian leaves Leicester after a year in charge

The Leicester City boss appears to be the candidate set to replace Pochettino at Chelsea. Journalist Fabrizio Romano reported on Tuesday a deal has been struck with compensation to be paid to the Foxes.

He went on to say Maresca will sign a five-year deal until 2029, with the option of a further year. Five of his assistants are also set to join him at Stamford Bridge, including former Chelsea goalkeeper Willy Caballero.

Maresca was only appointed by Leicester City 12 months ago and he had a successful season at the King Power. The 44-year-old guided them to first in the Championship with 97 points and automatic promotion back to the Premier League was secured.

Statistics according to Transfermarkt - correct as of 30-05-24.