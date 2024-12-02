Another of Cole Palmer's post-match interviews has gone viral, as the Englishman once again shed modern football's saturated facade and fully embraced his true self. The clip came fresh off the back of Chelsea's 3-0 home victory over Aston Villa on Sunday afternoon.

Palmer contributed with a goal and an assist at Stamford Bridge, while Nicolas Jackson and Enzo Fernandez maintained their goalscoring form. The dominant performance lifted the Blues to third in the Premier League, just behind second-placed Arsenal due to alphabetical order, as both teams have the same points, goal difference, and goals scored.

With this season's title race shaping up differently from previous years—Manchester City's dominance waning and new contenders rising—there was plenty for BBC Sports to analyse after the final whistle. However, their one major mistake was assuming Palmer would be the best person to provide the analysis.

Cole Palmer's Blunt Post-Villa Interview

The Englishman continues to be refreshingly honest and accidentally funny

Talking to a Match of the Day 2 reporter after the game, Palmer was asked what the "most pleasing part" of the afternoon was for him, before being reminded of Chelsea's current state and whether he believes his side are title contenders. As regular Premier League viewers have come to expect from the 22-year-old, the answer was as blunt and funny as ever. He said (as per the full video below):

"The three points. Nah, it's too early, man [to be considering Chelsea title contenders]."

Reacting to the interview, one X (Twitter) user replied: "Authenticity is amazing. None of that media trained nonsense," while a second said: "Palmer might be up there in top five unintentionally funny footballers," and a third remarked: "He’s too realistic. Love him."

Meanwhile, a fourth comment read: "The face his makes after he hears the interviewer say title contenders," as a fifth user commented: "This is so cold. Hard to not like the man." Elsewhere, a sixth added: "He just says it how it is."

Palmer has been in typical fine fettle so far this season, scoring eight goals and providing six assists in 13 Premier League games. As one of the best English players in the world right now, it's evident that the former Manchester City academy graduate prefers to do his talking on the pitch.