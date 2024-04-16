Highlights Cole Palmer has been incredible for Chelsea in his debut season, scoring goals and picking up assists for fun.

His form has led to some comparing him with iconic Belgian winger Eden Hazard.

Palmer's stats have been compared with Hazard's 2018/19 season, to work out just how good the Englishman has been.

As Chelsea thrashed Everton 6-0 in the Premier League on Monday night football, the Blues find themselves just three points off sixth place. Most teams cruise through these scorelines, however, but this was not to be the case for Mauricio Pochettino's side, whose most emphatic victory of the season was overshadowed when those who tried hardest to stop Cole Palmer from scoring were his own teammates.

But while Noni Madueke and Nicolas Jackson showed inexplicable immaturity in trying to take the Englishman's penalty away from him in the second half, Cole Palmer is a player who thrives off chaos. Coolly converting the spot kick to take his night's goal tally to four following a perfect 28-minute hat-trick in the first half, the former Manchester City man now has 20 goals and nine assists in the Premier League this term.

The Cole Palmer show is becoming a regular TV listing in west London. Last night, he became the first Chelsea player to score in seven successive home league games, having scored seven in his last two Stamford Bridge appearances alone. Moreover, he became the first player to score 20+ goals in a single campaign for Chelsea since Eden Hazard in the 2018/19 term.

Perhaps the most exciting part for Chelsea fans, though, is Palmer's means of dragging his side through thick and thin almost entirely by himself. His creative output and limitless potential follow the ilk of very few former Blues players who remain in a class of their own.

Resembling some of those legendary players, Palmer has drawn comparisons most profoundly to Hazard. Across the 13 previous seasons, only the Belgian, in 2018/19, has been directly involved in more league goals for Chelsea than Palmer (in a single campaign), suggesting such comparisons bear weight.

Blues supporters might be quick to dismiss Palmer's undeniable talent to keep Hazard's untouchable reputation from fading too quickly. However, Stamford Bridge might well have just found its new hero. With this possibility, Palmer's stats in the Premier League this season have been put side by side with Hazard's finest season for league goals and assists – the 18/19 campaign – to determine who had the better individual term.

Shooting Stats

Cole Palmer set to smash Eden Hazard's 18/19 goal tally

Cole Palmer (23-24) vs Eden Hazard (18-19) - Premier League Shooting Stats Statistic (Per 90) Cole Palmer Eden Hazard Goals 0.9 0.5 Non-Penalty Goals 0.5 0.4 Penalty Goals 0.4 0.2 Shots (excl. blocks) 2.6 1.9 Shot Accuracy (%) 66.67 72.88 Conversion Rate (%) 33.33 27.12

Finding the net has often been cited by professionals as the hardest skill in football. Yet, for both these attackers, scoring goals has never been difficult. Hazard and Palmer both contributed to over 20 goal contributions in their highest output seasons. However, it is the latter that dominates the shooting statistics.

Palmer, despite playing nine fewer games than his Belgian predecessor, only needs one more non-penalty goal to equal Hazard's tally of 12, while his nine penalty goals are far superior to Hazard's four. Per ninety minutes, Palmer comes out on top in all but one of the statistics, with his 66.67% shot accuracy still being a commendable effort to Hazard's 72.88%, especially since his conversion rate is 6.21% higher at 33.33%.

Since joining the club for what is now considered a lowly figure of £40m, Palmer has been directly involved in 51% of Chelsea's goals, with his diamond in the rough displays again showing shades of a certain Eden Hazard. Yet, going off the shooting stats, it appears as though the Englishman is even better, and should he continue at the rate he is going, there will be no comparisons to make between the two in front of goal as Palmer hunts down a Golden Boot - something that would have been unthinkable at the start of the term.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Cole Palmer is level on goals with Erling Haaland in the Premier League this season, with the two scoring 20 apiece in the race for the Golden Boot.

Passing Stats

Eden Hazard wins with a clean sweep

Cole Palmer (23-24) vs Eden Hazard (18-19) - Premier League Passing Stats Statistic (Per 90) Cole Palmer Eden Hazard Assists 0.4 0.5 Chances Created 2.2 3 Passes Attempted 46.4 56 Passes Completed 38.4 47.2 Pass Accuracy (%) 82.87 84.33 Long Pass Accuracy (%) 68.24 84.75 Cross Accuracy(%) 16.33 24.14

In terms of overall assists, Palmer still has time to get six more to match Hazard's tally of 15. However, such is Chelsea's reliance on the Englishman to be the goalscorer, the chances will be limited. And, even still, if he does manage it, Hazard still reigns supreme in every passing category.

A clean sweep in creativity sees Hazard's passing, long passing, and crossing accuracy statistics remind neutrals and Blues fans alike of the Belgian's role as a master conductor in the otherwise forgettable 2018-19 Chelsea campaign. The side finished ninth that campaign, but it wasn't for the ones that were trying, and the quality of those around him only makes Hazard's numbers that much more impressive.

Further to this dominance, Hazard averaged nearly one more chance created per game than Palmer is currently achieving, doing so often in a deeper-lying position. This is not to say the current Stamford Bridge icon is creatively weak compared to his idol - but, instead, Hazard was just that sensational.

Verdict

There isn't all that much to separate the two

The common denominator between the old and new of Cole Palmer and Eden Hazard is that both of these superstars have dragged Chelsea through dark periods. They can both score plenty, and they both create enough chances for their subpar teammates to feed off, making them both Stamford Bridge heroes in their own right.

But while Palmer is the obvious choice when it comes to scoring the goals, Hazard is exceedingly superior in the creative department. Arguably, the pair would complement each other, and it is a shame they can't be put side by side on the pitch – otherwise, the Blues would never have to worry again about being in the doldrums of a midtable finish.

Nevertheless, at just 21 years old, there is more expectation of Palmer to reach the heights Hazard did across all areas of the pitch. Attacking-wise, he requires very little improvement. But if he can mature to the passing and crossing apex of Hazard, there is an overwhelming credence that the Blues have found one of the world's best, right under the nose of Pep Guardiola and Manchester City.

