Highlights Chelsea and Manchester City played out a thrilling 4-4 draw, making it one of the most entertaining Premier League matches in recent memory.

The match saw multiple lead changes, with both teams showing great attacking prowess and scoring some spectacular goals.

Cole Palmer, a former City midfielder, held his nerve to convert a late penalty and secure a point for Chelsea against his boyhood club.

Chelsea and Manchester City drew 4-4 in one of the most entertaining Premier League matches in recent memory on Sunday afternoon. The Blues went into the match high on confidence after defeating Tottenham Hotspur in their last outing and were hoping to pull off another shock against the reigning Premier League champions.

It was City who took the lead in the 25th minute through Erling Haaland. The Cityzens were given a spot-kick when the Norwegian striker was pulled down by Marc Cucurella inside the box. Haaland stepped up and he dispatched his spot-kick with aplomb. Chelsea responded well to going behind and goals from Thiago Silva and Raheem Sterling gave them a 2-1 lead, only for Manuel Akanji to restore parity just before half-time.

City came racing out of the blocks after the restart and it didn't take long at all for Haaland to bag his second of the game and give City the lead once more. Nicolas Jackson made it 3-3, only for Rodri to give City the advantage for a third time with five minutes of the match remaining.

But Chelsea were not to be denied and nicked a point late on courtesy of former City midfielder, Cole Palmer. The Blues were given a penalty of their own in stoppage-time when Armando Broja was wiped out by Ruben Dias inside the box. Palmer, just 21 years of age and against his boyhood club, stepped up to the mark.

And he showed he has ice in his veins as he expertly planted his spot-kick into the top corner. Palmer's celebration was just as cold as his penalty as he just looked at the home fans and held his hands out wide. View his penalty and celebration below...

VIDEO: Cole Palmer's cold penalty and celebration in Chelsea 4-4 Man City

There were no further goals as Chelsea and City drew 4-4 in one of the most entertaining matches of the season so far.

What Cole Palmer said after Chelsea 4-4 Manchester City

Palmer opened up about his emotions in his post-match interview with Sky Sports.

He said: "Very, very strange. It's the first time I've played against City since I've left. I've got the utmost respect for the club where I spent 15 years at - it's nice to see some friends. We were unlucky to not get the win but it was a great game. On his penalty, he added: "It was a long time waiting, but I felt confident. I've had a few now, I kept focused in the 90-something minute. I won't say I work on penalties, I don't. I just trusted in my ability. I was excited to see the game, we went behind a few times and bounced back."

Mauricio Pochettino, meanwhile, was full of praise for the former City midfielder when speaking to BeIN Sports after the match.

The Argentine said of Palmer: "He's shown since he arrived here that he doesn't feel the pressure. His character and the talent he has shown is amazing. It's very good for the team and I'm very happy for him."

What next for Chelsea and Manchester City

Chelsea have moved back up to 10th in the Premier League, having amassed 16 points from their opening 12 matches. City, meanwhile, are 12 points better off and have a slender advantage at the top of the table over Arsenal and Liverpool.

Chelsea and City are both next in action on Saturday November 25. City welcome Liverpool to the Etihad Stadium for a mouthwatering clash, while Chelsea travel to St James' Park to take on Newcastle United.