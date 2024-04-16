Highlights Cole Palmer is having a standout season in the Premier League, being compared to top English talents like Phil Foden and Bukayo Saka.

The inspiration behind Palmer's iconic goal celebration comes from fellow young star Morgan Rogers, formerly of Man City.

Nicknamed 'Cold Palmer' by Chelsea teammates due to his composure and technical ability, Palmer may soon feature prominently for England.

Cole Palmer has been one of the best-performing players in the 2023/24 Premier League season. Fans have become familiar with the 21-year-old's goal celebration as Palmer has been prolific in his first full season as a senior player, but many will be unaware of the story behind it.

There's every chance the ex-Manchester City youth prospect could finish the campaign as the Golden Boot winner despite being part of an underperforming Chelsea side that have spent the majority of the season in mid-table obscurity.

He's even being compared to the likes of Phil Foden and Bukayo Saka - two of the best players in English football - such has been his incredible rise to prominence. Securing a move from Manchester City to Chelsea after being on the fringes of the 2022/23 treble-winning Citizens side has helped his growth as a player significantly. Palmer's breakthrough season is a strong example of a player putting his entire team on his back and pulling them up to his level.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Cole Palmer became the 31st player to score four goals in a single Premier League match, doing so in a 6-0 victory against Everton.

England manager Gareth Southgate could be frantically searching for ways to fit Palmer into his England side for Euro 2024, as the Chelsea ace has scored 20 goals and registered nine assists for his colleagues in the Premier League during his first term at Stamford Bridge.

Cole Palmer's Celebration

Inspiration was taken from another Premier League youngster

With his goalscoring exploits continuing throughout the season, supporters have become accustomed to seeing Palmer celebrating, and this raises the question, where does his now famous celebration come from?

First, it's important to explain how the 21-year-old marks a goal. The first time Palmer's celebration was noticed by fans was in a 3-2 win over Luton Town, in which he was the best player on the pitch. Essentially, he uses both hands to imitate a shivering motion. It's a fitting move for the youngster as he has consistently shown an ice-cold nature in front of goal throughout the season.

The inspiration came from another young player currently making his way in the Premier League for the first time. Morgan Rogers of Aston Villa once used this celebration while on loan at Middlesbrough, as confirmed by Palmer (per GOAL) after the aforementioned display against the Hatters:

"My boy did one for Middlesbrough, Morgs, so I told him I'd do it."

The pair were previously part of the Man City youth set-up together and with Rogers' move to Villa in 2024, they are both impressing at big clubs in England. Palmer can thank his former teammate for the celebration that he has now made well-known to Premier League fans.

Not only has attention been drawn to the goal celebration, but his new teammates in west London have christened Palmer with a new nickname that will probably stay with him forever.

Cole Palmer's Nickname

Noni Madueke revealed what Palmer's teammates call him

The win at Kenilworth Road earlier in the 2023/24 season revealed a lot about the Englishman, as his teammate Noni Madueke revealed the nickname Palmer has been given by his Chelsea colleagues. The winger told TNT Sports: "That's why they call him 'Cold Palmer' innit?"

This fits perfectly with his goal celebration and his style of play on the pitch. There's no denying the England international has a cole aura around him at the moment with his technical ability shining through as well as his composure at such a young age.

To consistently step up to the task of taking the penalties at Chelsea, Palmer is one of the best spot-kick takers in the Premier League at the time of writing, having scored nine of his top-flight goals for the Blues from 12 yards out.

Cole Palmer's Chelsea Statistics - 2023/24 Competition Games Goals Assists Premier League 28 20 9 EFL Cup 6 2 2 FA Cup 5 1 2

Cole Palmer's England Future

He looks likely to head to Euro 2024

Gareth Southgate may be a manager that isn't often willing to change his plans too dramatically, particularly so close to an international tournament, but Palmer's performances at club level cannot be ignored.

Competition is fierce for a place on the right wing in the Three Lions' camp, with Saka and Foden being extremely gifted in this area of the pitch, but Palmer's statistics may become too strong for Southgate to ignore. To even be in a conversation with the previously mentioned names is a credit to the work he has done since leaving Man City and taking the Premier League by storm with Chelsea.

The 21-year-old has yet to make a significant impact on the England senior squad as he has only made substitute appearances in fixtures against Malta and North Macedonia. That will change soon as he continues his trajectory towards the top of the game in his home country.

All statistics in this article are courtesy of Transfermarkt (Correct as of 16/04/2024)