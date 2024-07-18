Highlights Cole Palmer's incredible mentality shines through as he hits the gym immediately after the Euro 2024 final.

Cole Palmer has been praised for his impressive mentality after being spotted back in the gym almost immediately after the Euro 2024 final. The Chelsea man had a mixed European Championship. While he failed to start a single game for England at the tournament, he came off the bench on several occasions and made a positive impact.

The 22-year-old wasted no time changing things in the final between England and Spain too, scoring a well-struck effort from distance just minutes after entering the fray. His strike levelled the scores, but it wasn't to be as Luis de la Fuente's side bagged a winner with less than five minutes remaining.

It was a tough way for the Three Lions' campaign to end this summer, but Palmer refused to dwell on the loss and instead was immediately back in the gym, preparing for another season in the Premier League with Chelsea.

Palmer Spotted in Gym Immediately After Euro 2024

Palmer has been praised for having a 'monster mentality' after footage of him working out in the gym immediately after the Euro 2024 final surfaced on social media. The attacker wasted no time beginning his preparations for the 2024-25 campaign. A video shows him lifting weights, rather than taking a little break after a gruelling season last time out, followed by a summer with the Three Lions in the European Championship.

The decision to hit the gym and begin working out so soon after the Euro 2024 tournament wrapped up, immediately switching his focus back to his club football with Chelsea, shows a level of professionalism in the star that is usually only seen in players much older than himself. It's this level of maturity that may have played a significant role in his remarkable fortunes over the last year.

Past 12 Months Have Been Life-Changing for Palmer

The 2023-24 season was a breakout one

The last year has been an incredible one for Palmer's career. His move from Manchester City to Chelsea last summer proved to be the spark that lit a fire under him. Throughout his first season at Stamford Bridge, he emerged as a genuinely fantastic talent, and quickly became a key figure in the Blues' first team.

Across the campaign, Palmer scored 22 goals and bagged 11 assists in the Premier League. He was one of the standout players in the division throughout the year. Clearly intent on repeating that form once again during the 2024-25 season, Palmer is already making sure he's in the best shape possible when he takes to the pitch once again.