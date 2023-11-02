Highlights Cole Palmer has made a remarkable transition from a promising academy graduate at Manchester City to a key player at Chelsea, impressing with his performances and drawing comparisons to Kevin De Bruyne.

Despite limited opportunities at Man City, Palmer played a role in the club's treble-winning campaign and showed glimpses of his potential.

Since joining Chelsea, Palmer has made a significant impact, featuring in all of their Premier League games and contributing with goals, assists, and impressive passing stats. His recent performance in the Carabao Cup showcased his all-action style and ability on the ball.

As an academy graduate within a big club, it can sometimes be difficult to be viewed as anything more than a promising youngster. This always seemed to be the case for Cole Palmer at Manchester City. However, in the summer he completed a £42.5m move to Chelsea and now looks to finally be establishing himself as a true senior star.

Indeed, the 21-year-old Englishman has gone from a fringe player under Pep Guardiola to a key figure within Mauricio Pochettino's first-team plans in West London. And it appears as though that show of faith is already being repaid. The young winger was so impressive most recently in the 2-0 Carabao Cup win over Blackburn Rovers, in fact, when speaking to BBC Sport, former Chelsea and Scotland winger Pat Nevin even compared him to City star Kevin De Bruyne, saying:

"From their current league position to the long injury list, there is so much negativity surrounding Chelsea. Add to that the lack of Champions League football for the foreseeable future - and the financial problems that this will bring. That is before you consider the frankly frightening run of upcoming matches in the Premier League. Don't even mention the terrible atmosphere at Stamford Bridge. "There are rays of hope, however. The brightest is Cole Palmer. I was wary of saying it out loud before but, watching him at the Bridge once again, I am convinced this lad could be world-class very soon. He is the closest I have seen to a young Kevin De Bruyne for a very long time."

Cole Palmer's record at Man City

As mentioned before, he didn't really get a regular chance to shine at the Etihad but he still played 41 times for the Cityzens. In that period he scored six times and claimed two assists. He did also play a role in the club's treble-winning campaign last term.

While Palmer wasn't a headline maker, he still played 14 times in the Premier League, four times in the Champions League, and a further four times in the FA Cup as City won all three competitions in 2022/23. However, across those 22 outings, there were only three starts as he contributed to just one goal and one assist.

And although he played in 25 games across all competitions in his final season in Manchester, he was limited to 850 minutes of action. That's the most he'd ever managed for the club in a single campaign. With that being the case, even though he was a boyhood fan of Man City, and had come through their academy (joining at under-eight level), you can understand why he decided to seek more first-team opportunities elsewhere.

Oddly enough, though, he did look set to finally break into Guardiola's plans at the start of this season as he scored in the Community Shield against Arsenal and then started and then also scored in the UEFA Super Cup against Sevilla. After that, his manager was full of praise, telling the press: “It’s not necessary to ask how good he is. You don’t need two goals in two finals to define how good he is." But Chelsea came in with a deadline-day offer and so Palmer departed for West London.

Man City sats Games Goals Assists Minutes Cole Palmer 41 6 2 1,482

Cole Palmer's record at Chelsea

A few eyebrows were raised when the Blues stumped up over £40m for the relatively unproven 21-year-old but Palmer has done pretty well to silence his doubters in the early stages of his career at Stamford Bridge. He's featured in all seven of his new team's Premier League games since arriving, scoring twice and providing one assist.

In the league, as per Opta, he is averaging the most progressive passes (8.3) per 90 minutes of any player to start at least four games. This puts him ahead of the likes of Kieran Trippier (8.0) James Maddison (6.4), and Billy Gilmour (6.4). He also has a very impressive SofaScore average rating of 7.16 – only four Chelsea players have performed better in that metric this term in the league. What's more, with 1.7 key passes per game – the best in Pochettino's squad – he really has been pulling the strings in attack for the Blues.

Chelsea sats Games Goals Assists Minutes Cole Palmer 9 2 3 577

He was absolutely brilliant for his side this week as well when coming up against Blackburn Rovers in the last 16 of the Carabao Cup. Goals from Benoit Badiashile and Raheem Sterling were enough to beat the Championship side at Stamford Bridge, as the home team set up a home quarter-final against Newcastle in the next round.

Palmer was at the heart of everything good, however, as he claimed an assist for the second goal, hit the woodwork, made one key pass, and also won 7/10 ground duels (via SofaScore). His all-action performance has been made into a compilation on X (formerly Twitter), and it's not hard to see why De Bruyne comparisons have been made in the media of late.

Of course, one key difference between the Englishman and the Belgian is that Palmer is left-footed but his ability to pick out his teammates with pacey, sweeping passes from the inner right-hand channel when attacking goal – on top of his willingness to drill powerful efforts at goal – certainly is reminiscent of the Man City star. Unsurprisingly, Pochettino has been more than happy to dish out the praise for the 21-year-old. After the recent defeat to Brentford, he told the club's media team:

"He showed a great performance with character and personality. We are happy with the way he has arrived. He arrived on the last day of the transfer window but is playing like he’s been here ten years, showing his character and personality. "I cannot say 'I didn’t expect that' but also if I say I expected it then I’m lying. You create expectation always when you sign a player but, of course, he’s doing well. You only feel the player when you have the player, and from day one when he started to train, you could see the talent. He still needs time to improve."

Having also enjoyed success this summer with the England youth team – scoring one goal and getting two assists in the semi-final and then picking up an assist in the final – as the Young Lions won the under-21s European Championships, it's been a pretty good few months for Palmer. It'll certainly be interesting to see how he develops at Chelsea over the next few years.