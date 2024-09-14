Joe Cole and Peter Crouch have both admitted they don't believe Erik Ten Hag will last the season as Manchester United manager, while live on TNT Sports.

The Red Devils got their season somewhat back on track with a convincing 3-0 win over Southampton on Saturday afternoon, overcoming a rough start with Andre Onana saving a penalty before Matthijs De Ligt and Marcus Rashford scored first-half goals. Alejandro Garnacho added a third in stoppage time to seal the victory.

But speaking before the game the pressure was building on the manager following a poor showing against Liverpool last time out, which led to speculation about whether he could be replaced despite seeing his contract extended in the summer.

Crouch: Ten Hag Under 'Huge Pressure'

Cole stunned by 'insane' question

While speaking in the build-up to the game live on TNT Sports, host Lynsey Hipgrave asked the bold question about whether the relationship between the club and manager would survive the entire season, to which Crouch replied:

"It's difficult to say. You don't want to be talking like that. On current evidence no. Obviously he has to start winning games. It's huge pressure on him. I feel for him. We're all football people, nobody wants to see that. He's got fantastic pedigree at his previous clubs but we have to talk open and honestly about what we're seeing currently. All Manchester United fans are saying it in pubs, in bars, wherever, in the ground. Unfortunately at the moment, it's not been good enough."

Joe Cole then was asked the same question and admitted the job of a football manager was "insane".

"Do you know what's insane? This is probably the only job where you're going into work to do his job and he's got three people asking if he's going to get the sack. That's why Crouchy was looking over his shoulder, like a prime Pirlo."

When pressed for an answer about whether Ten Hag would still be at Old Trafford come the end of the season, Cole simply said "no."

Fabrizio Romano Shares Why Garnacho Axed

Amad started and got an assist in his place

Eyebrows were raised by several when the team news for the Southampton game came out and Alejandro Garnacho was named on the bench, despite being drafted into the starting lineup for the defeat to Liverpool before the international break.

Speculation emerged that the Argentina star may have been being punished by Ten Hag after his social media activity during the week, where the young winger liked a post about Cristiano Ronaldo's comments on the club which took a dig at the manager.

However, Fabrizio Romano moved to set the record straight before kick-off by revealing that "Man United sources guarantee" the reason for his selection on the bench was purely tactical and nothing to do with the posts.

Ten Hag was justified in his decision as Amad returned to the lineup by getting an assist for Marcus Rashford's goal, while he was also one of the best performers on the pitch.