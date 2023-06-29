Colin Kaepernick has given an update on what he hopes to get out of his career in the NFL as he remains on the sidelines after years out of the sport.

Having not played a down of football since he was with the San Francisco 49ers in 2016, the year he began protesting against social injustice in America, Colin Kaepernick is still trying to find his way back into the National Football League.

Last year he had a tryout with the Las Vegas Raiders and had one in 2019 in Atlanta, however the former was branded a ‘disaster’ by some, whilst the latter was filled with problems from start to finish with even the venue that it was set to take place in causing an issue. Needless to say that no team has reached out to Kaepernick to offer him another chance.

And given that the majority of teams have got their quarterbacks in place for this upcoming season, it’s unlikely that he’s going to get a call soon for a team to bring him in, but that doesn’t mean he’s given up completely when it comes to getting back on the field.

Colin Kaepernick not calling it quits just yet

Speaking in an interview with SI.com, Kaepernick revealed that he has received positive comments over the years for his play, and that he still wants the chance to prove to people what he can do when things get competitive:

I’m going to keep pushing. I’m going to keep fighting for it because I know I can step on the field and play. Every workout, every opportunity I’ve had to show that, the feedback has always been positive. Everything from, ‘He’s still an elite player,’ to ‘The workout was great; it was better than expected.’

When I had my workout with the Raiders last year, even training with guys, there’s a decent amount of people who may have forgotten what I was capable of doing on the field, so any chance to be able to remind people of what I can do out there, I look forward to and embrace, and I look forward to the day that I get to step on the field and show people what I can do.

At this point, the door has probably closed on Kaepernick when it comes to the NFL, especially as he’s been away from the game for so long, if he could have performed in the USFL or XFL in the meantime and showed that he can play in a competitive environment and was staying in ‘game shape’, he might have had a better chance.

But right now, politics aside, it just seems impossible that anybody is going to reach out to him and offer him a job.