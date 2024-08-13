Highlights Kaepernick recently told reporters he's "still training, still pushing" for a potential NFL comeback.

The former 49ers QB became a polarizing U.S. figure due to national anthem protests in 2016.

Kaepernick filed a grievance against NFL owners in 2017, and reached a settlement in 2019.

It's been nearly eight years since Colin Kaepernick took snaps in the NFL, but the 36-year-old quarterback hasn't given up on his goal of returning to play in the league that blacklisted him.

During a recent interview with Sky Sports, Kaepernick was asked about a potential comeback to the NFL, and admitted that he's still training for the off chance of contact from a team:

We're still training, still pushing. So hopefully, we've just got to get one of these team owners to open up. It's something I've trained my whole life for. So to be able to step back on the field, I think that would be a major moment, a major accomplishment for me. Also, I think it's something that I could bring a lot to a team, help them win a championship.

Kaepernick looked in excellent shape, and is still only 36, which is younger than four QBs that took snaps in the NFL in 2023. Nonetheless, a return seems highly unlikely after such a long period on the black list.

Loved and Hated in America

Kaepernick's on-field protests in 2016 sparked controversy

Kaepernick, who made his debut in 2011 as a second-round draft pick and spent six seasons with the San Francisco 49ers , became a polarizing American figure before leaving the NFL. In an effort to peacefully protest racial injustice and police brutality, he decided to sit during the national anthem of a 2016 preseason game, and after speaking to an army veteran, he kneeled instead.

While Kaepernick's on-field actions made him an advocate for civil rights and societal change, the nation's overall opinion of him was patently split. He was voted the most disliked player in the NFL as his jersey sales skyrocketed, and when he opted out of his deal with the 49ers in 2017, he went unsigned in free agency. Kaepernick also inspired protests from other players.

In October 2017, Kaepernick filed a grievance against NFL owners, arguing that they colluded to keep him out of the league. His former 49ers teammate, Eric Reid, filed a similar grievance months later, in May 2018.

Both players eventually reached settlements in the spring of 2019, with the league reportedly paying less than $10 million. Reid joined the Carolina Panthers for the 2018 season, but Kaepernick remained unemployed.

49ers Initially Struck Gold

Kaepernick helped lead the team to a SB 46 appearance

Kaepernick thrived in his first full season as the 49ers' starter (2013), throwing for 3,197 yards with 21 touchdowns and just eight interceptions.

The year prior, he helped lead San Francisco to a division title in seven starts, and set an NFL record for rushing yards (181) by a quarterback in a single game during the Divisional round. The team eventually reached Super Bowl 47 and lost.

GIVEMESPORT Key Stat: Colin Kaepernick's 264 rushing yards during the 49ers' 2012 playoff run are also an NFL record for a QB in a single postseason.

The 49ers' final three seasons with Kaepernick didn't bring as much luck. They failed to reach the postseason each year, and Kaepernick happened to lose 10 of his final 11 starts. Overall, the Nevada product finished his tenure below the .500 mark (28-30 starter record), compiling 12,271 yards, 72 touchdowns, and 30 interceptions in 69 games.

A private NFL workout was arranged for Kaepernick back in November 2019, but a last-minute location change created confusion and some lack of trust, and all 32 teams ultimately passed on him again.

Kaepernick's wish for a true audition came in 2022 with the Las Vegas Raiders, but the link-up didn't progress from there. He also wrote the New York Jets a letter in 2023.

All statistics courtesy of Pro Football Reference unless stated otherwise.