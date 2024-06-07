Highlights The transition from NCAA to NBA coaching is difficult due to dynamic changes in the NBA style of play.

The reputation of past NCAA coaches moving to the NBA causes room for doubt in potential new candidates looking to make the switch.

Some coaches were able to find success in the transition, like Larry Brown, Brad Stevens, Billy Donovan, Rick Pitino and Fred Hoiberg.

The brand of basketball between the NCAA and NBA is completely different. This isn't a newfound revelation, as many players who dominated in college basketball have gone into lackluster professional careers due to their abilities not fitting the style of play in the NBA. Oppositely, there have been players who weren't the best in college but thrived once they got to the league.

This same trend can go for coaching. However, it is much more difficult to carry over success as a coach from collegiate to professional basketball. There are plenty of dynamic changes that present themselves as a coach in the NBA, which isn't prominent on the collegiate level.

The news of the Los Angeles Lakers' interest in a back-to-back national champion head coach with the UConn Huskies, Dan Hurley, would usher the coach into a territory that many in his position haven't been able to succeed in. Although the list may not be as long as expected, GIVEMESPORT has broken down the top five NCAA coaches who transitioned to the NBA.

1 Larry Brown

College Record: 262-100 (.724), NBA Record: 1,098-904 (.548)

One of the most decorated coaches in the history of basketball, Larry Brown, has achieved what no other college coach has been able to do. Many have transitioned from the collegiate to professional ranks, but could not replicate that same level of success in the NCAA to the NBA. However, Brown was able to do so in an emphatic fashion.

Brown had a lengthy coaching career, serving as the head coach for 10 teams, including the Carolina Cougars and Denver Nuggets of the ABA before the merger with the NBA. He would bounce back and forth between coaching the collegiate scene and the NBA, but his most notable stint in the NCAA was with the Kansas Jayhawks, which he helped lead to the 1988 NCAA national championship.

Brown is the only coach in NBA history that has led eight franchises to the postseason. He is also the only coach in basketball history to win an NCAA national championship and an NBA championship, which he did with the Detroit Pistons in 2004. Brown is no longer coaching following health concerns that forced him to step away from an assistant coach role in 2022 with the Memphis Tigers.

2 Brad Stevens

College Record: 854-306 (.736), NBA Record: 350-281 (.555)

In terms of winning percentage, there isn't a college coach who is as successful as Brad Stevens, following the immediate transition from the collegiate to the professional league. Stevens is known as a mastermind revolving around the game of basketball and his knowledge was on full display once acclimated in the NBA.

Stevens was the spearhead of one of the greatest college programs in the 2010s. The Butler Bulldogs don't hold a national championship but made the title game in consecutive years under Stevens. Notoriously, Butler was one shot away from winning the championship as Gordon Hayward nearly made a half-court shot at the buzzer.

Stevens stayed with Butler for two more seasons before agreeing to become the head coach of the Boston Celtics. The Celtics were exiting the Paul Pierce and Kevin Garnett era and needed a hard reset. Stevens was a fresh face with a new philosophy, which the team embraced fairly quickly. He only missed the postseason once and that was in his first season.

The Celtics reached the Eastern Conference Finals three times under Stevens. In 2021, Stevens transitioned to an executive role within the team and was the catalyst for forming rosters that propelled the Celtics to two finals appearances in three years.

3 Billy Donovan

College Record: 502-206 (.709), NBA Record: 399-313 (.548)

It may be surprising to many, but Billy Donovan is one of the most successful college coaches who have transitioned to the NBA. Decorated as a legendary coach in the NCAA ranks, Donovan hasn't replicated the same success but has coached good teams in the NBA.

The first 21 years of Donovan's coaching career were at the collegiate level, with two years with the Marshall Thundering Herd before spending 19 seasons with the Florida Gators. He helped lead the Gators to back-to-back NCAA national championships in 2006-07, making Florida one of eight programs to achieve the impressive feat.

In 2015, Donovan announced that he would be leaving Florida and joining the Oklahoma City Thunder for his first head coaching gig in the NBA. He made the postseason each season with the Thunder but only advanced past the first round once, in 2016, when Oklahoma City blew a 3-1 lead to the Golden State Warriors in the Western Conference Finals.

Donovan is currently the head coach of the Chicago Bulls and has led the team to one postseason appearance in four seasons.

4 Rick Pitino

College Record: 854-306 (.736), NBA Record: 192-220 (.466)

One of the best head coaches in NCAA history, Rick Pitino, is one of the few coaches to take a stab at both collegiate and professional coaching.

Pitino became the first coach to lead three different schools to the NCAA Final Four as the coach of Providence, Kentucky, and Louisville. He's the only coach to win a national championship at two different programs, for the Kentucky Wildcats and Louisville Cardinals. However, Pitino transitioned to the NBA before he reached the ultimate mountaintop as an NCAA coach.

In 1987, Pitino left Providence to become the head coach of the New York Knicks for two seasons in which he boasted a record of 94-74. He would make his return to the college scene and eventually won a national championship with Kentucky in 1996. He would lead Kentucky to the national championship the following season but lost to Arizona before making his second stint in the NBA.

Pitino joined the Boston Celtics in 1997 but wasn't able to emulate close to the same success he saw in college or with the Knicks. In four seasons with the Celtics, Pitino amassed a 102-146 record. He struggled in Boston and would eventually return to college and coach Louisville, where he would eventually win a national championship in 2012.

The decorated coach is still on the college scene after being named the head coach of the St. John's Red Storm in 2023.

5 Fred Hoiberg

College Record: 178-150 (.543), NBA Record: 115-155 (.426)

The transition between college and NBA coaching is a mighty great one, which is why many have failed once they decided to take the step. Fred Hoiberg didn't have the coaching career in the NBA he envisioned, but he was able to encapsulate success for a period as a head coach in the association.

Hoiberg received his first head coaching opportunity in 2010 with the Iowa State Cyclones, which was his alma mater. He became the fastest coach in the program's history to win 100 wins, which was accomplished in 2014. After a few successful seasons in Ames, Hoiberg was offered to become the head coach of the Chicago Bulls in 2015.

He spent four seasons with the Bulls, leading the team in the range of .500 records in the first two seasons. The Bulls made the playoffs under Hoiberg just once, in 2017, where they were the eighth-seed and lost four straight games after winning the first two against the Boston Celtics. He would eventually be fired in the 2018-19 season after starting the season with a 5-19 record.

Hoiberg is back on the college scene at Nebraska and reached the NCAA Tournament for the first time with the Cornhuskers in 2024.