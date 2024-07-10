Highlights EA Sports' College Football series is about to return after a decade-long hiatus.

University of Texas quarterback Arch Manning recently announced he will appear in the game at release, despite his earlier refusal.

Hype is building around both Manning and the game, as the quarterback and EA have a lot of expectations to live up to.

It has been a long, long time since EA Sports' NCAA 14 was released.

Though most didn't know it at the time, that would be the last college football video game for the next decade. Ever since NCAA 14 came out on July 9, 2013, the FBS has been in a gaming dry spell.

Now, the wait is finally over. Back in May, Electronic Arts officially released the worldwide debut trailer of College Football 25, and ever since they've been releasing tidbits of information to juice up the hype surrounding the game.

The latest reveal isn't as exciting from a gameplay or game engine perspective, but it will have college football fans - especially the University of Texas faithful - fired up for the game's release next week.

For months, Arch Manning had been refusing to sign the NCAA licensing agreement in order to appear in the game, though he has apparently reversed course just in the nick of time. The long-awaited game will be released worldwide on July 19, 2024.

Arch Manning, CFB 25 Have A Lot of Hype To Live Up To

The Longhorns' QB appeared in just one game during his freshman season

Matthew Hinton-USA TODAY Sports

Arch Manning comes from a royal football lineage, as he's the nephew of legendary quarterbacks Peyton and Eli Manning, and the grandson of New Orleans Saints quarterback Archie Manning.

The youngest Manning was the undisputed top high school prospect in the Class of 2023, with many considering him to be the best quarterback prospect in the last decade.

He didn't have a chance to live up to that hype last season, as he played only one game against Texas Tech at the end of a 57-7 blowout. He completed two of five passes for 30 yards in that lone cup of coffee.

Manning will likely have to remain patient as he awaits his opportunity with the Longhorns, as redshirt junior quarterback Quinn Ewers remains the projected starter heading into the 2024 campaign. Still, his talent is too massive to remain on the bench for long, and fans should expect Manning to consistently see the field in the near future.

As for the video game he'll be appearing in, there's an equal amount of excitement surrounding its return after a long hiatus. The EA Sports College Football franchise has been on pause since 2013, when lawsuits over NIL began permeating the collegiate athletics landscape. EA was reportedly willing to pay players for their inclusion in the game back then, but was prohibited from doing so by the NCAA, who did not want to allow players to profit in any fashion while in school.

With the NCAA's reluctant acceptance of NIL in recent years, the door opened for the game to finally make its return. EA Sports announced the game would be made again in 2021, but did not provide any real updates on it until February 2024, when they revealed it would be released later this summer.

GIVEMESPORT Key Stat: According to ESPN, EA Sports is giving every player who opts into the game $600 and their own game copy. The more than 10,000 players who have already committed to the game reportedly represent 87 percent of the organization's stated goal, as it wants to feature 85-man rosters for each school.

There's no two ways about it: College Football 25 is the most anticipated sports game in years, and perhaps ever. The old games left a profound legacy on sports fans and gamers alike, and there are lofty expectations that the new version will have to live up to.

Source: EA Sports