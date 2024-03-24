Highlights Kentucky leads in producing NBA All-Stars with a star-studded lineup including Anthony Davis and Devin Booker.

UCLA, once a powerhouse, has seen its star power diminish, with only Zach LaVine representing the school currently.

North Carolina boasts NBA legends like Michael Jordan and Vince Carter, but no current players are expected to become All-Stars soon.

As the college basketball season enters its final stretch of the season with the NCAA Tournament, we look at the schools who have produced the most All-Stars in NBA history.

From current powerhouses, to schools that are far removed from their former glory, some schools have found more success at acquiring and developing elite talent en route to the professional level.

Out of the 526 players to earn a selection to the NBA All-Star game, these top five schools have 70, or 13 percent.

1 Kentucky

Total All-Stars: 19

Headlined by current all-NBA big man, Anthony Davis, the Kentucky Wildcats have passed UCLA with the most All-Stars in NBA history. With former players such as Rajon Rando and Antoine Walker establishing a standard, the John Calipari era has seen a boom in Kentucky players reaching the height of All-Star recognition.

Recent players such as De'Aaron Fox and Shai Gilgeous-Alexander have risen to dominant levels of late to catapult the Wildcats to first place. Add in players such as Devin Booker and Karl-Anthony Towns, and the run Kentucky is on doesn't appear to be ending any time soon. And with two players projected to be selected in the first ten picks of the 2024 NBA Draft, this number may increase in the coming years.

Notable Kentucky All-Stars Player All-Star Selections Career PPG All-NBA Selections Anthony Davis 9 24.0 4 Devin Booker 4 24.2 1 John Wall 5 18.7 1 Rajon Rando 4 9.8 1

2 UCLA

Total All-Stars: 18

It's been a while since the Bruins of UCLA have had elite talent in their prime. Gone are the days of Russell Westbrook and Kevin Love producing historical numbers on a nightly basis. Jrue Holiday plays well for the Boston Celtics, but the amount of talent from UCLA has waned over the years. Gone are the days of Kareem Abdul-Jabaar, Reggie Miller and Baron Davis. Zach LaVine is the only other current player with an All-Star appearance.

Notable UCLA All-Stars Player All-Star Selections Career PPG All-NBA Selections Kareem Abdul-Jabbar 19 24.6 15 Russell Westbrook 9 21.8 9 Reggie Miller 5 18.2 3 Kevin Love 5 16.5 2

Lonzo Ball appeared to be on a path to an All-Star selection before injuries began to plague his career. Holiday is playing well enough with the Celtics to earn another selection, especially considering the lack of point guard talent in the Eastern Conference.

3 North Carolina

Total All-Stars: 13

Perhaps the most impressive list of All-Stars in the country comes from Chapel Hill in North Carolina. Michael Jordan headlines a group that includes former greats such as Vince Carter and James Worthy. North Carolina is tied with UCLA for the most players in the Naismith Hall of Fame with five.

Notable North Carolina All-Stars Player All-Star Selections Career PPG All-NBA Selections Michael Jordan 14 30.1 11 Vince Carter 8 16.7 2 James Worthy 7 17.6 2 Bob McAdoo 5 22.1 2

No current player in the league has been selected to an all-star game. And no current Tar Heel is projected to be selected in the first round of the 2024 NBA Draft, further decreasing their chances of producing another All-Star.

4 Duke

Total All-Stars: 12

Grant Hill and Kyrie Irving headline a group that is expected to grow within the next five years. Players such as Jayson Tatum and Zion Williamson represent the current faces of the NBA, while former greats Elton Brand and Carlos Boozer established themselves with consistent play.

Notable Duke All-Stars Players All-Star Selections Career PPG All-NBA Selections Grant Hill 7 16.7 5 Kyrie Irving 8 23.5 3 Jayson Tatum 5 23.1 3 Zion Williamson 2 24.7 0

With one player projected to be selected in the top-ten picks of the 2024 NBA Draft, Duke has a chance to increase their total number of all-stars soon. However, their best chance lies with the number one overall high school senior, Cooper Flagg, a six-foot-nine small forward who is projected to be selected as the first overall pick in the 2025 NBA Draft.

5 Kansas

Total All-Stars: 8

Reigning NBA MVP Joel Embiid and all-time-great center Wilt Chamberlin are the two biggest names from the school with the most players in the Hall of Fame, with seven. Other players include Paul Pierce and current wing for the Golden State Warriors, Andrew Wiggins.

Notable Kansas All-Stars Player All-Star Selections Career PPG All-NBA Selections Wilt Chamberlin 13 30.1 10 Joel Embiid 7 27.8 5 Paul Pierce 10 19.7 4 Jo Jo White 7 17.2 2

While Kansas does have two players projected as first-round selections, neither is expected to reach all-star levels of play. That is reserved for the number one center of the class of 2024, Flory Bidunga, an Indiana native who is committed to Kansas University.