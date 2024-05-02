Highlights There is a select group of college football teams that have been a pipeline to the NFL in recent years.

Georgia set an NFL record with 22 players taken in the 2022 NFL Draft.

Some picks have become franchise cornerstones, while others have almost completely undone the teams that selected them.

It's no coincidence that the college football teams with the most players selected in the NFL Draft, year in and year out, are also the best college football teams.

Of the teams with the most NFL Draft picks since 2020, four of the five have won national championships in that span, and each year they've won the national championship, they've had double-digit picks in the following draft.

Seeing some patterns here? Take a look at the five college programs with the most players selected in the NFL Draft since 2020, breaking down the best and worst picks from each school in that stretch.

1 Georgia (49 NFL Draft Picks, 13 First-Round Picks)

Edge Travon Walker selected No. 1 overall by Jacksonville Jaguars in 2022

Mandatory credit: Perry Knotts / Getty Images

Best Pick: Even with all of Georgia's success in the last few years, including the back-to-back College Football Playoff national championship teams in 2021 and 2022, you can't really point to a bona fide NFL superstar to come out of that group yet

However, 2022 No. 1 overall pick Travon Walker seems like he's on the verge of becoming one of the NFL's elite pass rushers for the Jacksonville Jaguars, having posted career highs across the board in 2023, including 10.0 sacks.

NFL Draft: No. 1 Overall Picks Since 2015 Player Position School Year (Team) Caleb Williams QB USC 2024 (CHI) Bryce Young QB Alabama 2023 (CAR) Travon Walker DE Georgia 2022 (JAX) Trevor Lawrence QB Clemson 2021 (JAX) Joe Burrow QB LSU 2020 (CIN) Kyler Murray QB Oklahoma 2019 (ARI) Baker Mayfield QB Oklahoma 2018 (CLE) Myles Garrett DE Texas A&M 2017 (CLE) Jared Goff QB Cal 2016 (LAR) Jameis Winston QB FSU 2015 (TB)

What you can point to are some really, really rich dudes, including New York Giants offensive tackle Andrew Thomas, the No. 4 overall pick in the 2020 NFL Draft. Thomas signed a five-year, $117.5 million contract extension in July 2023 that included $67 million in guaranteed money—an NFL record for offensive linemen at the time.

Worst Pick: in the modern history of the NFL Draft—dating back to 1963—the only first-round pick to play fewer snaps in a career than former Georgia offensive tackle Isaiah Wilson was Jim Detwiler, who was selected with the No. 20 overall pick in the 1967 NFL Draft by the Baltimore Colts and never played in a regular-season game.

Wilson, the No. 29 overall pick by the Tennessee Titans in 2020, only played four snaps in one game as a rookie in 2020. In Wilson's rookie season, he was suspended by the Titans and arrested twice, first on DUI charges at the beginning of the season, then on felony reckless driving and drug possession charges at the end of the season after leading police on a wild, 140-mile-per-hour chase.

The Titans traded Wilson and a seventh-round pick to the Miami Dolphins in exchange for a seventh-round pick in March 2021, but he was released by the Dolphins just three days later after he showed up late for his physical and missed two team workouts. Wilson spent 2021 on the practice squad for the New York Giants before he was released in January 2022, after which he was out of the league for good.

Georgia First-Round Picks since 2020 (13)

2020: Andrew Thomas, OT (No. 4, New York GIants)

2020: Isaiah Wilson, OT (No. 29, Tennessee Titans)

2021: Eric Stokes, DB (No. 29, Green Bay Packers)

2022: Travon Walker, LB (No. 1, Jacksonville Jaguars)

2022: Jordan Davis, DT (No. 13, Philadelphia 76ers)

2022: Quay Walker, LB (No. 22, Green Bay Packers)

2022: Devone Wyatt, DT (No. 28, Green Bay Packers)

2022: Lewis Cine, DB (No. 32, Minnesota Vikings)

2023: Jalen Carter, DT (No. 9, Philadelphia Eagles)

2023: Broderick Jones, OT (No. 14, Pittsburgh Steelers)

2023: Nolan Smith, LB (No. 30, Philadelphia Eagles)

2024: Brock Bowers, TE (No. 13, Las Vegas Raiders)

2024: Amarius Mims, OT (No. 18, Cincinnati Bengals)

2 Alabama (46 NFL Draft Picks)

QB Bryce Young selected No. 1 overall by Carolina Panthers in 2023

Credit: Jim Dedmon-USA TODAY Sports

Best Pick: We don't need much more of a sample size than the three seasons we saw linebacker Will Anderson Jr. play at Alabama plus the one season he's played for the Houston Texans. The No. 3 overall pick in 2023 was named NFL Defensive Rookie of the Year and helped lead the Texans to a stunning turnaround and the AFC South Division title.

It's not a stretch to say Anderson could be the best defensive player in the NFL in a few years.

Worst Pick: This is a tragic one. The Las Vegas Raiders selected wide receiver Henry Ruggs with the No. 12 overall pick in 2020 and midway through his second season in 2021, Ruggs was involved in a fatal DUI accident in Las Vegas in which 23-year-old Tina Tintor and her dog burned to death after Ruggs slammed his Corvette into Tintor's Toyota RAV4.

Authorities said Ruggs was going an estimated 127 miles per hour when he hit Tintor's vehicle and eventually pled guilty to felony DUI resulting in death and misdemeanor vehicular manslaughter, eventually being sentenced to 3-10 years in prison in May 2023.

Alabama First-Round Picks since 2020 (18)

2020: Tua Tagovailoa, QB (No. 5, Miami Dolphins)

2020: Jedrick Willis, OT (No. 10, Cleveland Browns)

2020: Henry Ruggs, WR (No. 12, Las Vegas Raiders)

2020: Jerry Jeudy, WR (No. 15, Denver Broncos)

2021: Jaylen Waddle, WR (No. 6, Miami Dolphins)

2021: Patrick Surtain II, CB (No. 9, Denver Broncos)

2021: DeVonta Smith, WR (No. 10, Philadelphia Eagles)

2021: Mac Jones, QB (No. 15, New England Patriots)

2021: Alex Leatherwood, OT (No. 17, Las Vegas Raiders)

2021: Najee Harris, RB (No. 24, Pittsburgh Steelers)

2022: Evan Neal, OT (No. 7, New York Giants)

2022: Jameson Williams, WR (No. 12, Detroit Lions)

2023: Bryce Young, QB (No. 1, Carolina Panthers)

2023: Will Anderson Jr., LB (No. 3, Houston Texans)

2023: Jahmyr Gibbs, RB (No. 12, Detroit Lions)

2024: JC Latham, OT (No. 7, Tennessee Titans)

2024: Dallas Turner, DE (No. 17, Minnesota Vikings)

2024: Terrion Arnold, CB (No. 24, Detroit Lions)

3 Michigan (45 NFL Draft Picks)

Edge Aidan Hutchinson selected No. 2 overall by Detroit Lions in 2022

Credit: David Reginek-USA TODAY Sports

Best Pick: If you want to point to where the Detroit Lions started to gain momentum toward being one of the best teams in the NFL, you can point to the selection of Michigan defensive end Aidan Hutchinson at No. 2 overall in the 2022 NFL Draft.

From his endearing rendition of "Billy Jean" at the Lions' rookie show to his gung-ho style of play, Hutchinson has endeared himself to fans across the NFL and terrorized opposing offensive tackles over the last two years. He has 21 sacks through his first two seasons and made his first Pro Bowl in 2023 after leading the league with 62 pressures.

Worst Pick: For the sake of not forcing things and saying a player is bad who really isn't, there's not a weak link (yet) in the six first-round picks out of Michigan since 2020. Apart from J.J. McCarthy, the 2024 No. 10 overall pick by the Minnesota Vikings who hasn't even started his career yet, all the other five picks for the Wolverines have been solid, to above-average, to great starters so far.

Michigan First-Round Picks since 2020 (6)

2020: Cesar Ruiz, C (No. 24, New Orleans Saints)

2021: Kwity Paye, DE (No. 21, Indianapolis Colts)

2022: Aidan Hutchinson, DE (No. 2, Detroit Lions)

2022: Dax Hill, S (No. 31, Cincinnati Bengals)

2023: Mazi Smith, DT (No. 26, Dallas Cowboys)

2024: J.J. McCarthy, QB (No. 10, Minnesota Vikings)

4 LSU (43 NFL Draft Picks)

QB Joe Burrow selected No. 1 overall by Cincinnati Bengals in 2020

Credit: Sam Greene/The Enquirer-USA TODAY NETWORK

Best Pick: Joe Burrow has been one of the NFL's best quarterbacks since the Cincinnati Bengals selected him out of LSU with the No. 1 overall pick in 2020. In each of his two full seasons, in 2021 and 2022, Burrow and former LSU teammate Ja'Marr Chase put the team on their shoulders and willed them to the 2022 AFC Championship Game and Super Bowl 56, though they lost in both games.

Every quarterback in the NFL has consistently fallen flat against the Kansas City Chiefs and Patrick Mahomes ... with the exception of Burrow, who is coming off a wrist injury in 2023 that required surgery and forced him to miss the final seven games of the regular season.

Few players have had a prove-it year like Burrow will have in 2024, with the added pressure of a five-year, $275 million contract he signed before the 2023 season hanging over his head.

Worst Pick: The Jaguars hoped former LSU All-American K'Lavon Chaisson would develop into one of the NFL's elite edge rushers when they selected him with the No. 20 overall pick in the 2020 NFL Draft.

The Jaguars declined the fifth-year option on Chaisson's rookie contract and in four seasons he only started 11 games—none over the last two seasons—and had 5.0 sacks. At least the Walker pick worked out for them a couple of years later.

Chaisson will play for the Carolina Panthers in 2024 after signing a one-year, $2.5 million contract.

LSU First-Round Picks since 2020 (10)

2020: Joe Burrow, QB (No. 1, Cincinnati Bengals)

2020: K'Lavon Chaisson, LB (No. 20, Jacksonville Jaguars)

2020: Justin Jefferson, WR (No. 22, Minnesota Vikings)

2020: Patrick Queen, LB (No. 28, Baltimore Ravens)

2020: Clyde Edwards-Helaire, RB (No. 32, Kansas City Chiefs)

2021: Ja'Marr Chase, WR (No. 5, Cincinnati Bengals)

2022: Derek Stingley Jr., CB (No. 3, Houston Texans)

2024: Jayden Daniels, QB (No. 2, Washington Commanders)

2024: Malik Nabers, WR (No. 6, New York Giants)

2024: Brian Thomas, WR (No. 23, Jacksonville Jaguars)

5 Ohio State (36 NFL Draft Picks)

QB C.J. Stroud selected No. 2 overall by Houston Texans in 2023

© Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports

Best Pick: The biggest no-brainer on this entire list. The Houston Texans found the future of their franchise when they picked Ohio State quarterback C.J. Stroud at No. 2 overall in the 2023 NFL Draft.

Stroud had one of the greatest rookie seasons for a quarterback in NFL history in 2023, improving the team from 3-13-1 in 2022 to 10-7 and an AFC South Division title in 2023, as Stroud was named NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year and a Pro Bowler.

GIVEMESPORT Key Stat: Three Ohio State players have been taken at No. 1 overall in the NFL Draft; linebacker Tom Cousineau (1979, Buffalo Bills), defensive tackle Dan Wilkinson (1994, Cincinnati Bengals) and Pro Football Hall of Fame offensive tackle Orlando Pace (1997, St. Louis Rams).

Worst Pick: TheRaiders landed another player in the "worst pick" column with former Ohio State cornerback Damon Arnette, who they selected with the No. 19 overall pick in the 2020 NFL Draft.

Arnette only played 13 games over two seasons for the Raiders before he was released in November 2021 after a video of him brandishing firearms and making death threats was discovered.

Arnette spent time on the practice squads for the Dolphins and Chiefs but has been out of football since January 2022—a period in which he's been arrested four times, including twice in a 24-hour period in July 2022.

Ohio State First-Round Picks since 2020

2020: Chase Young, DE (No. 2, Washington Commanders)

2020: Jeff Okudah, CB (No. 3, Detroit Lions)

2020: Damon Arnette, CB (No. 19, Las Vegas Raiders)

2021: Justin Fields, QB (No. 11, Chicago Bears)

2022: Garrett Wilson, WR (No. 10, New York Jets)

2022: Chris Olave, WR (No. 11, New Orleans Saints)

2023: C.J. Stroud, QB (No. 2, Houston Texans)

2023: Paris Johnson Jr., OT (No. 6, Arizona Cardinals)

2023: Jaxon Smith-Njigba, WR (No. 20, Seattle Seahawks)

2024: Marvin Harrison Jr., WR (No. 4, Arizona Cardinals)

6 Most NFL Draft Picks By College: All-Time List

Iconic programs unsurprisingly top the rankings of schools with the most NFL draftees

Mandatory Credit: Matt Cashore-USA TODAY Sports

There have now been 89 NFL Drafts across the events history, which dates all the way back to 1936. While the above five programs have dominated the field in recent years, all of your favorite classic and iconic schools top the all-time list of programs that have produced the most NFL draft picks.

Notre Dame tops the list with a whopping 525, including 71 first-round picks, the first of which came in 1936 and was named—and this isn't a joke—William Shakespeare. Here's the rest of top 15:

Most NFL Draftees By School All-Time School Draftees 1st-Rounders Notre Dame 525 71 USC 523 86 Ohio State 485 91 Oklahoma 414 51 Michigan 401 52 Alabama 401 82 Penn State 381 42 LSU 375 52 Florida 372 59 Georgia 371 49 Nebraska 368 34 Tennessee 360 47 Miami (FL) 358 67 Texas 357 48 UCLA 337 37

All statistics courtesy of Pro Football Reference unless stated otherwise.