For a team with a 26-30 record heading into the second leg of the NBA season, the Utah Jazz have a lot to look forward to in the second half of the season and beyond. Though most of the focus this season has been on Lauri Markkanen's rise in Salt Lake City, their backcourt has been their most impressive position group.

Keyonte George, the 16th overall pick in the 2023 NBA Draft, has shown steady development on both ends of the floor. Recently tying the rookie record for made threes in a single game (9), George figures to be an important contributor for Utah moving forward.

Jordan Clarkson, the 2021 Sixth Man of the Year, continues to be a microwave scorer. The 31-year-old ranks second in points per game (17.3) by a player off the bench this season. He's also improved his playmaking abilities over the years, averaging a career-high 4.8 assists per game in 2023-24.

Kris Dunn, the fifth overall pick in the 2016 NBA Draft, has a story a bit similar to Markkanen. Once thought to be a bust, Dunn has emerged as an efficient and effective leader in Utah. The best floor general and defender among the Jazz's backcourt personnel, Dunn averages 8.3 assists and 2.1 steals per 36 minutes.

Then there's Collin Sexton. The eighth overall pick in the 2019 NBA Draft, Sexton's career scoring average (18.8 points per game) eclipses that of players such as former Jazz star Deron Williams. Now healthy after multiple lower leg injuries, Sexton has shined as a starter with averages of 21.5 points and 5.5 assists per game.

Sexton could be the key to unlocking Jazz

2023–24 stats as starter (33 games): 21.5 PPG, 5.5 APG, 0.8 SPG, 50.5 FG%, 42.4 3P%, 86.3 FT%

Where George has the potential to be a star guard down the line, Sexton has been the Jazz's breakout star this season.

With the Jazz starting the season 5-14, Utah inserted Sexton into the starting lineup amid an injury to Clarkson. Utah promptly went 4-2 over the next six games, as Sexton averaged 24.5 points and 4.7 assists per game on 47.6 percent shooting from the field and 40.0 percent shooting from three-point range. Clarkson then returned, but Sexton remained in the starting lineup, the Jazz recognizing the lift he provided with his energy and efficiency.

Over the course of the next 15 games, Utah went 11-4, with Sexton averaging 21.9 points and 4.7 assists per game in that span. He was even more efficient, shooting 53.1 percent from the field and 42.6 percent from beyond the arc.

An overtime loss to the Houston Rockets in which Sexton came up short then led the Jazz to dial down Sexton's usage. The plan seemed to have backfired. With Sexton averaging 19.5 points per game over the next 12 contests, the Jazz went just 4-8 to close out the first half of the season.

Collin Sexton – Pre-All-Star Stats as Starter (33 Games) Stretch (W-L record) PPG APG FG% 3PT% First 6 games (4-2) 24.5 4.7 47.6 40.0 Next 15 games (11-4) 21.9 4.7 53.1 42.6 Final 12 games (4-8) 19.5 6.5 49.1 43.6

Even still, the Jazz are now 19-14 with Sexton as a starter this season. Looking at the 2023-24 NBA standings, that win percentage (57.5) would put them just ahead of the eighth-seeded Sacramento Kings.

Viewing Sexton's play outside the numbers

He's developing into a crafty three-level scorer

Although work ethic isn't traditionally thought of as a basketball skill, Sexton has shown steady improvement throughout his career. Having only turned 25 years old in January, Sexton has worked on his outside shooting, in-between game, ball-handling, passing, mental processing and defensive awareness in an effort to become one of the most well-rounded guards in the league.

Now learning to master being both aggressive and heady, Sexton is not only putting up impressive numbers, but he looks the part as well. As he continues to add to his game, the Georgia native uses his speed, strength, and touch to make an impact as a three-level scorer.

However, Sexton catching his stride isn't enough for the Jazz to reach their peak.

Optimizing Sexton requires Utah to lean a bit more into what he provides offensively. This is supported by Clarkson and George's streakiness, as well as Dunn's status as a low-volume defensive specialist. Furthermore, considering what Markkanen leaves to be desired as a shot creator, Sexton's skillset only makes him even more valuable.

Optimizing the Jazz's ball movement

Jazz work best when playing as a cohesive unit

In order for the Utah Jazz to get back on the right track, they have to be willing to rein in Clarkson a bit.

Despite being ranked seventh in field goal percentage (41.5) among their current rotation players, Clarkson averages the second-most minutes (30.2). With Collin Sexton (29.1) shooting 48.7 percent from the field (highest among all Jazz guards) and having a higher assist rate (23.6) than him as well, it makes his usage a bit questionable. Note that the Jazz are 10-6 when Collin Sexton plays at least 28 minutes.

Collin Sexton vs. Jordan Clarkson – Comparison Players MPG PPG APG FG% 3PT% Collin Sexton (as Starter) 27.3 21.5 5.5 50.5 42.4 Jordan Clarkson (Off Bench) 29.7 17.7 4.8 42.6 30.1

It's also imperative that the Jazz continue to work on their on-court chemistry. When a team has so many players who want the ball in their hands, passing is often the perfect remedy. If a team's top offensive options are willing to share the ball, it will almost certainly come back to them.

To that point, the Jazz would benefit from recognizing what situations their players are best in.

Clarkson and Sexton are the only Jazz players who iso on at least 10 percent of their possessions and shoot above 40 percent. Sexton, George, Taylor Hendricks, and Markkanen are the key rotation players who are scoring at least 1.00 points per possession in transition. Markkanen, Sexton, and Dunn are the only Jazz players scoring above the 70th percentile in spot-up situations. Sexton is the only Jazz player above the 50th percentile as a pick-and-roll ball-handler.

Furthermore, Sexton has a penchant for showing up in the clutch. Though he ranks fourth on the Jazz in total clutch points (35), he ranks second in field goal percentage (45.0) and 3-point percentage (50.0) among that quartet. He leads the Jazz in total clutch free-throws taken (15) and free-throw percentage (93.3) in the clutch.

Utah Jazz – 2023-24 Clutch Scoring Players Total Points FG% 3PT% Total Free Throws FT% Collin Sexton 35 45.0 50.0 15 93.3 Keyonte George 37 44.0 53.8 12 66.7 Jordan Clarkson 46 40.5 47.4 9 77.8 Lauri Markkanen 46 48.3 41.2 14 78.6

The game of basketball isn't as cut-and-dry as it is on paper. Nonetheless, numbers are a good place to start as a frame of reference.

Sexton's value is worth more than just points

He's no longer just a one-dimensional scorer

The Utah Jazz are 14-11 when Collin Sexton scores at least 20 points, a win percentage (56.0) that would have them in playoff position in either conference—those aren't empty stats. However, no longer is Collin Sexton to be looked at as a one-sided player.

He's grown into a respectable facilitator who can make a wide variety of passes. When watching him orchestrate offenses and manipulate defenses, it's clear he's growing into a legitimate floor general.

On the defensive end, his strength and quickness allow him to take on tough players, both big and small. His toughness and tenacity have long been exemplary, but when combined with improved technique and awareness, Sexton's abilities on that end may be understated. In fact, Sexton holds opponents to 0.87 points per possession on 41.7 percent shooting in isolation.