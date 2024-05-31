Highlights Stan Collymore believes Erik ten Hag should be replaced despite winning the FA Cup.

Manchester United's new owners may be reconsidering potentially axing the Dutchman after the triumph at Wembley.

Collymore suggests Mauricio Pochettino would be a better fit as United's manager than Ten Hag.

Manchester United capped off their disappointing season in glory, beating Manchester City at Wembley last weekend to win the FA Cup in what may have been Erik ten Hag's final game in charge of the club - and ex-Liverpool striker Stan Collymore believes that this should indeed be the Dutchman's last act as manager at Old Trafford, while he would take Mauricio Pochettino to Old Trafford to replace him.

Ten Hag endured a miserable campaign in the North West, dragging United to an eighth place finish, their lowest since 1990. The Red Devils finished the season with a negative goal difference and conceded more shots than anyone in the Premier League barring Sheffield United.

These dismal and alarming statistics looked set to be the downfall of ten Hag, as rumours circulated that the coach would be dismissed after the FA Cup final. However, INEOS are now said to be considering their options again, after the club came out on top over their City rivals in North West London on Saturday.

Collymore believes that the new ownership group should stand with the decision they had supposedly been trending towards and make a managerial change this summer.

Collymore: Ten Hag Should Still Go

'He's not the man to lead the charge towards a title tilt'

Writing in his column for Caught Offside on Friday, Collymore acknowledged that ten Hag successfully managed to get a tune out of his players in the FA Cup final, but that this one fixture should not alter his fortunes at United. The pundit wrote:

"It’s great that ten Hag managed to get the players to go out and play for the shirts because that’s always important for Manchester United fans, but I think that there will be an element of dropping the ball if Sir Jim Ratcliffe, INEOS and Sir Dave Brailsford all of a sudden now thought that one performance meant Ten Hag was the right man to lead the charge towards a title tilt. "There was nothing in Manchester United’s league season to suggest that Erik ten Hag had control of the dressing room in the way that he did for 90 minutes in a one-off final."

Reports circulating suggest that Ratcliffe and INEOS are taking their time over the decision, but there is a feeling that the manager may get another opportunity to carry the prestigious club forwards. While the former Ajax manager was dealing with a depleted squad for much of the season, with several key players injured for significant portions of the season, the extent to which the performances fell off will be a concern.

Erik ten Hag's Manchester United Statistics Games Managed 114 Wins 66 Draws 17 Losses 31 Win Percentage 57.89%

Collymore: Pochettino Would do a Better Job at United

'I'd take him over Ten Hag any day of the week'

While there haven't been conclusive links to many potential replacements for ten Hag, recently sacked Chelsea boss Mauricio Pochettino has been touted as a possible successor. The Argentine has been linked with the United job in the past, and would perhaps possess the necessary ingredients to rebuild a broken and stale Manchester United.

Collymore expressed his fondness for the idea, writing in his column that he believes the former Spurs manager - who was described as an "outstanding manager" by Newcastle boss Eddie Howe - could work well with the mixture of age groups within the United squad.

He wrote:

"I think that if you asked me who would do a better job with the youngsters and the seniors at Manchester United, Mauricio Pochettino or Erik ten Hag, I’d go for Pochettino every day of the week and twice on a Sunday."

With the new season just over two months away from commencing, INEOS will have to make a verdict soon, so that transfer plans can begin to be enacted.

Statistics according to Transfermarkt - correct as of 31-05-24.