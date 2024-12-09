The Colorado Rapids are finalizing a deal to acquire center backs Chidozie Awaziem and Ian Murphy from FC Cincinnati , sources tell GIVEMESPORT.

The deal is for $1 million GAM plus add-ons, sources say.

Cincy needed to rework their center-back corps after several additions last season due to salary cap constraints. Teams also called about defender Teenage Hadebe, but Colorado got a deal done for Awaziem and Murphy.

Awaziem, 27, joined Cincy in the summer from Boavista. The club long tracked Awaziem and hoped the move would be long-term, but after half a season and 14 appearances, Awaziem goes to Colorado.

The center-back has 34 caps with Nigeria. Awaziem has experience in some of Europe’s biggest leagues, including La Liga, Ligue 1, Liga Portugal and more in a well-travelled career thus far. He featured for Boavista, FC Porto, Leganes, Nantes and more.

Awaziem was signed after reigning MLS Defender of the Year Matt Miazga went down with a season-ending injury.

Murphy, 24, made 35 appearances across all competitions in 2024. He made a total of 105 appearances with the club after being selected in the first round of the 2022 MLS SuperDraft.

Cincinnati, Colorado Have Aggressive Start to Offseason

Colorado were in the market for a key center-back signing as well as adding depth. The Rapids transferred Moise Bombito to OGC Nice in a club-record deal worth an initial $7.7 million this summer.

Cincy finished third in the East while dealing with injuries all year, which meant the signings of Awaziem and Hadebe were crucial to keep the season alive. They were eliminated in Round One of the playoffs. The Rapids were also eliminated in Round One, though dealt with injuries to stars Djordje Mihailovic and Cole Bassett in the playoffs as well.

Cincy have already made a new league-record signing to bring in forward Kevin Denkey from Cercle Brugge, while the acquisition of Awaziem and Murphy are Colorado's first major additions of the winter.