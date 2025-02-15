The Colorado Rapids have acquired midfielder Josh Atencio from the Seattle Sounders, sources tell GIVEMESPORT.

Seattle will receive $1.3 million in GAM plus add-ons, sources say. Atencio will hit the Rapids roster via the U-22 initiative.

Colorado mostly funded this trade from the allocation money generated from selling four international slots around the league, for a total of $725k GAM plus two first round SuperDraft picks.

Atencio, 23, made 111 appearances for the Sounders and was part of their Concacaf Champions League-winning team in 2022. The versatile midfielder spent some time getting minutes at center back as well, but the Rapids see him primarily in the midfield.

Atencio is likely to earn plenty of minutes in Colorado. The Sounders are well-covered in that position with Obed Vargas, Cristian Roldan, Joao Paulo, Danny Leyva and more.

The Rapids have made the most of the domestic market this winter, adding Teddy Ku-DipPietro in a cash trade with D.C. United as well as acquiring Chidozie Awaziem and Ian Murphy from FC Cincinnati in an allocation money trade. The club signed Sam Bassett to a homegrown deal and Ali Fadal from Valencia.