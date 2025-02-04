The Colorado Rapids have acquired attacker Teddy Ku-DiPietro from DC United , sources tell GIVEMESPORT.

D.C. will receive $1,125,000 million in cash, plus another $275,000 in add-ons sources add. The Washington Post first reported.

Ku-DiPeitro, 23, is a product of D.C. United's academy. He has made 70 appearances in the first team and had two goals and five assists in 29 appearances (1,878 minutes) last season.

Colorado have been among the most aggressive teams in MLS of identifying and acquiring young talent from within the league, with Ku-DiPietro the latest example. Rapids club president Padraig Smith was one of the executives pushing for the implementation of a cash trade market for years and now the Rapids have made their first move using the new rule.

The Rapids remade their attack last season under new head coach Chris Armas with Djordje Mihailovic arriving, as well as Omir Fernandez. The club also made the loan of Rafael Navarro was turned permanent in the summer.

D.C. United will look to replace DiPietro in the attack.