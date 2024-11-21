The Colorado Rapids completely overhauled the squad and coaching staff this winter and produced immediate results, challenging towards the top of the Western Conference most of the season and enjoying a run to the Leagues Cup semifinals.

An attack led by Djordje Mihailovic and Rafael Navarro produced a bunch of goals and an all-action midfield led by Cole Bassett was the engine to drive the group. Oh, yeah, along the way, they transferred Moise Bombito to OGC Nice for a club-record $7.7 million fee.

The season ended on its worst note, with a crushing round one loss to the Los Angeles Galaxy in which they conceded nine goals over two games. The playoff elimination will leave a sour taste on the season, but it was undoubtedly a success.

Now, with a core and game model established, how will the Rapids take the next step in 2025?

State of the Roster

Credit: Denny Medley-Imagn Images

Head coach: Chris Armas

Chief Soccer Officer: Pádraig Smith

The Good

As a starting point, an attack built around Mihailovic and Navarro can be one of the best in the league. It looks obvious now, but that was not a given this spring when Navarro’s own future with the club was in doubt with a purchase option looming in the summer.

Colorado scored 61 goals, eighth-best in MLS. Their 59.8 xG was fourth-best in MLS. The attack is legit.

Mihailovic started slow and still ended with 11G/14A. He is a Best XI-caliber attacker. Navarro had 15G/5A. Both players are in their early primes. They got it right.

Bassett took a leap in 2024, landing on several Best XI ballots (he was on my unofficial third XI). The consistency the midfielder showed this year often proves elusive for talented young players.

Connor Ronan, Andres Maxsø and Keegan Rosenberry are strong starters. I assume there is much more to come from Sam Vines next year — ditto for late summer signing Reggie Cannon. USMNT goalkeeper Zack Steffen has divided opinions, and the underlying shot-stopping numbers don’t love him, but I still lean positive on this one.

Oliver Larraz was one of the club’s most pleasant surprises, playing 26 games and winning a regular spot in the team. Darren Yapi is ready for more senior minutes, as the 20-year-old has fully integrated to regular first team action. He appeared in 31 games (all but five of which off the bench).

The Bad

Christopher Hanewinckel-Imagn Images

Well, for all the attacking prowess, the defense STRUGGLED. Especially after Bombito left.

Colorado’s 60 goals conceded was ninth-worst in MLS. CF Montreal were the only playoff team to concede more goals. Their xGA sat at 52.8

Again, Steffen’s advanced shot-stopping metrics were among the worst in the league. That needs to change in 2025.

The attack never found its third key contributor. Kevin Cabral was it at times, but had only five goals. Omir Fernandez had his moments, but just 2G/4A. Jonathan Lewis and Calvin Harris had their turns as well. They need an upgrade there for 2025 to take some burden off Mihailovic and Navarro.

Flexibility

Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports

All three DP spots are set for 2025, but the club can add two U-22 initiative signings. I expect them to make moves there.

With the increased allocation money from Bombito’s sale, the Rapids should have more flexibility under the salary cap as well.

Jonathan Lewis’ contract expires this winter. I’m firmly expecting him to depart. There are club options on Lalas Abubakar, Rosenberry and more. Only Abubakar’s is a significant number.

All in all, this core is set and needs to be built on, not overhauled. The flexibility isn’t super high, but that’s okay because the squad is good.

Offseason Priorities

Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

Whatever flexibility they can find under the salary cap to sign a really good centerback to partner Maxsø should be the top priority.

Finding a third reliable attacker, whether that’s Cabral/Fernandez or an external signing, would be next for me.

Making the most of the U-22 initiative slots is a way for this club to boost their talent and depth.