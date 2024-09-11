The Colorado Rapids have signed American defender Reggie Cannon, sources tell GIVEMESPORT.

Cannon was a free agent after departing English club QPR last month. The summer transfer window in MLS closed on August 14, but clubs can sign free agents until September 13. Players needed to be free agents by the time MLS's transfer window closed on August 14. Sources say Cannon's QPR departure was sorted by then, though it wasn't announced publicly until August 30.

Cannon, 26, has 28 caps with the U.S. national team. He hasn't appeared for the national team since 2022, but with new head coach Mauricio Pochettino officially taking over, he could get a fresh start.

The Rapids are looking forward to adding a lockdown one-v-one defender who can play multiple positions. A natural right back, Cannon can play as a right-sided center back in a back three or even in a traditional back four.

Colorado has signed several American players who have been involved with the national team but aren't currently regulars. Djordje Mihailovic, Zack Steffen, Cole Bassett and Sam Vines all fit that mold, though Bassett and Vines broke through with Colorado before heading to Europe.

Cannon made 21 appearances with QPR in his lone season with the second-tier Championship club. Cannon signed with QPR after leaving Portuguese side Boavista over a payment dispute. FIFA announced in August that Boavista won their case that Cannon unlawfully left the club. The ruling determined that Cannon was required to pay Boavista a sizable sum, but FIFA also ruled that Boavista owed Cannon unpaid wages, per multiple outlets.

Cannon broke through in the FC Dallas academy, making 75 first team appearances for the club before a transfer to Boavista in 2020. Dallas took Boavista to the Court of Arbitration for Sport in 2023 over missed payments on the transfer fee.

The Rapids sit fourth in the Western Conference with 44 points after 27 matches. They are looking to stay in the top four to lock down home field advantage in Round One of the playoffs.