The 2025 NFL Draft won't have as many top quarterback prospects as in 2024.

Shedeur Sanders' father and head coach, Deion Sanders, was the No. 5 overall pick in the 1989 NFL Draft.

When USC quarterback Caleb Williams was selected with the No. 1 overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft by the Chicago Bears, it was the 37th time in the 90-year history of the draft that a quarterback was taken first.

In 2025, it's safe to say there will be a 38th—Colorado quarterback Shedeur Sanders—and it's not a stretch to say he probably would have been the No. 2 overall pick in 2024.

In the last decade or so, our collective radars for who will be the No. 1 pick have been especially sharp in the years leading up to any given draft. Clemson’s Trevor Lawrence, the 2021 No. 1 overall pick, was being talked about as a possible top pick when he was still at Cartersville (Ga.) High School.

Alabama quarterback and 2023 No. 1 overall pick Bryce Young was a presumptive No. 1 pick after he won the Heisman Trophy in 2021. USC’s Caleb Williams, the 2024 No. 1 overall pick, had the same buzz after he won the Heisman in 2022. With another great season, Sanders will be that guy in 2025.

3 Shedeur Sanders Was Born to Be a Star

The success rate of NFL quarterbacks drafted in the first round isn't very high. Of the 32 quarterbacks drafted in the first round in the last decade, only one—Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes—has won a Super Bowl.

Sometimes, the reason that quarterbacks fail has to do with skill. They’re just not good enough. Just as often, it’s the intense pressure of living constantly in the spotlight that makes them crack.

It would be hard to imagine either of those things happening with Shedeur Sanders. He's had cameras following his every move since grade school: first with the reality series Deion’s Family Playbook, followed by his father's ongoing Amazon Prime documentary series, Coach Prime, and a ubiquitous YouTube channel run by his older brother Deion Sanders Jr.

University of Colorado First-Round Picks (Since 1994) Player Year (Team) Charles Johnson, WR 1994 (No. 17, PIT) Michael Westbrook, WR 1995 (No. 4, WASH) Rashaan Salaam, RB 1995 (No. 21, CHI) Chris Naeole, G 1997 (No. 10, NOLA) Rae Carruth, WR 1997 (No. 27, CAR) Daniel Graham, TE 2002 (No. 21, NEP) Tyler Brayton 2003 (No. 32, OAK) Nate Solder, OT 2011 (No. 17, NEP) Jimmy Smith, DB 2011 (No. 27, BAL)

In that spotlight, more often than not, Shedeur Sanders has delivered. Rated as a four-star recruit out of Trinity (Texas) Christian School, he was originally committed to Florida Atlantic before he flipped to Jackson State after his father was named the Tigers' head coach.

In two seasons at Jackson State, Shedeur Sanders led the Tigers to a 21-3 record, threw for 6,963 yards, 70 touchdowns, and 14 interceptions. He also won the Jerry Rice Award in 2021 as the most outstanding freshman in FCS and won the Deacon Jones Trophy in 2022 as the outstanding collegiate player on an HBCU team.

2 Why Didn’t Shedeur Sanders Enter the 2024 NFL Draft?

If Shedeur Sanders had entered the 2024 NFL Draft there would likely have been a healthy debate as to whether he would have been the No. 2 overall pick after Williams and ahead of LSU's Jayden Daniels and North Carolina's Drake Maye.

Daniels was taken by the Washington Commanders at No. 2 overall and Maye was selected by the New England Patriots at No. 3. Sanders' size—6-foot-2 and 215 pounds—and stats match up to those other three quarterbacks.

In 11 games in 2023—one less than Williams, Maye, and Daniels—Sanders had more completions (298), attempts (430), and the fewest interceptions (three) out of the four signal callers. He also had more touchdown passes (27) than Maye (24).

Sanders also had more touchdown passes and passing yards than Michigan’s J.J. McCarthy, a first-round pick of the Minnesota Vikings who played 15 games for National Champion Michigan.

GIVEMESPORT Key Stat: The highest any University of Colorado player has ever been selected in the NFL Draft was running back Bo Matthews, who was drafted No. 2 overall by the San Diego Chargers in 1974.

While money might motivate some players to enter the draft, it would be hard to make that conclusion about Sanders.

His $4.7 million annual NIL value is the highest in college football, and he already has lucrative endorsement deals with Gatorade, Beats by Dre, and the BRADY clothing line of NFL legend Tom Brady. By comparison, Houston Texans quarterback and last year's Offensive Rookie of the Year C.J. Stroud, the No. 2 pick in the 2023 NFL draft, won’t pass $4.7 million in annual earnings until 2026.

Deion Sanders has also already stated he doesn’t want his son to play anywhere “cold” in the NFL (via Million Dollaz Worth of Game podcast):

Like, I don't want my kid going nowhere cold next year. He grew up in Texas. He played in Jackson, played in Colorado. Season's over before it gets cold in Colorado. I'm just thinking way ahead. I don't want that for him.

The teams Shedeur Sanders would likely have been in play for had he entered the draft in 2024—Chicago, Washington, and New England—are all cold-weather teams.

1 Why Shedeur Sanders Will Be No. 1 Overall Pick in 2025

QB draft class not projected to be as strong in 2025 as it was in 2024

The 2024 NFL Draft made history with six quarterbacks taken in the first 12 picks of the first round—2025 doesn't project to produce anywhere near that level of depth and quality.

Sporting News currently has Shedeur Sanders ranked as the No. 1 quarterback in the 2025 NFL Draft class, followed by Texas’ Quinn Ewers at No. 2 and Georgia’s Carson Beck at No. 3.

Of that trio, Sanders seems like the only lock to be drafted in the first round. He would also be the first Colorado player taken in the first round since offensive tackle Nate Solder and defensive back Jimmy Smith were both taken in the first round in 2011 (via Sporting News):

(Sanders) brings the play-making skills and charisma of a franchise quarterback to the field, but there will be a media frenzy attached if Sanders elevates that stock in the 2024 season with the Buffaloes.

FanDuel's NFL over/under win totals for 2024 have three teams at 5.5 wins—the Carolina Panthers, Patriots and Denver Broncos. Six more teams have their over/under set at 6.5 wins—the Commanders, Tennessee Titans, New York Giants, Minnesota Vikings, Las Vegas Raiders, and Arizona Cardinals.

In 2025, only the Giants, Raiders, and Cardinals will not have selected a quarterback in the first round in the previous two seasons—one cold-weather team and two warm-weather teams.

Neon Deion will no doubt be cheering for one of those warm weather teams (Titans, Panthers, Raiders, or Cardinals) to tank for that top pick, though they might have some competition from the G-Men up in cold New York.

