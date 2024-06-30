Highlights Alec Pierce seeks to showcase more of his skills in the offense after a disappointing second year in the NFL.

His role may be jeopardized by the addition of Adonai Mitchell.

A strong offseason performance could secure Pierce's place in the Colts' offense, a unit with high expectations in 2024.

After a promising rookie campaign, Indianapolis Colts wideout Alec Pierce regressed statistically in his second year, and was rather limited in his usage during the season.

A strong criticism of the receiver's play in 2023 is that he was primarily used as a downfield jump ball threat, and didn't show a lot of variety in his route tree. Heading into his third season in the league, the 24-year-old feels he has more to offer to the offense moving forward:

I think there's a lot more to my game... I just want to have the chance to be able to showcase that.

With the front office selecting Texas wideout Adonai Mitchell with the 52nd pick of the 2024 NFL Draft, Pierce's role in the offense now appears to be in jeopardy. In a pivotal offseason for his career, the 2022 second-rounder will look to remain a key part of the passing attack moving forward.

Related WATCH: Anthony Richardson's Agent Shows Him Throwing Again The second-year quarterback is in the midst of a long recovery from shoulder surgery, though he looks healthy in a new video shared on social media.

Dissecting Pierce's Role Moving Forward

Can the receiver still make an impact?

Credit: The Indianapolis Star

To Pierce's credit, his fit in the team's passing game went down when Anthony Richardson got hurt early in the season. As a result, Gardner Minshew took over as quarterback, and the offense primarily operated in the short to intermediate game when passing the rest of the way.

Even when Richardson played, the deep game hadn't developed enough for the former Cincinnati Bearcats star to consistently produce.

GIVEMESPORT Key Stat: Per PFF, Gardner Minshew's 22.4% Big Time Throw % ranked 24th among qualified quarterbacks in 2023.

Still, the pass catcher needs to be able to contribute in a multitude of looks in order to find consistent playtime in an NFL offense, and he owned that responsibility, but wants more opportunities to show he's capable:

It goes both ways for sure... I've got to show it in practice and then [coaches] have got to trust me and allow me to get those reps, too

Expectations are high for this Colts' offense heading into 2024 as Shane Steichen helped guide the team to a near-playoff season despite having an injury-riddled backfield.

Pierce is expecting to go into training camp for a battle in earning his spot as the team's third wideout.

High tides raise all ships. You're going to get better from your competition. So, the competitive spirit, that's what you've got to work on. I think it's my job to go into camp and prove that. Just gotta let my work on the field speak for itself.

Now with Richardson and Jonathan Taylor back at full health, there is potential for the team to explode offensively. If Alec Pierce can put together a strong offseason of play, he can still be a key part in that production.

Source: Stephen Holder

All statistics courtesy of Pro-Football Reference and all contracts courtesy of Spotrac unless otherwise stated.