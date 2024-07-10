Highlights Quenton Nelson praised Anthony Richardson's size, accuracy, and work ethic on Bussin' with the Boys podcast.

Richardson's compares to Cam Newton due to size and athleticism.

Richardson's dual-threat ability could elevate Colts' offense, but injury concerns may limit his impact and create risks for the team.

As someone who has shared a field with Andrew Luck and Jonathan Taylor, Indianapolis Colts guard Quenton Nelson is no stranger to high-level NFL players. A four-time All-Pro in his own right, Nelson also falls in that column. Yet, it was a soon-to-be sophomore with four games to his name who received Nelson's effusive praise recently.

Speaking with the Bussin' With The Boys podcast, Nelson was asked about QB Anthony Richardson. Nelson wasted no time calling his quarterback impressive. Here's his response about how unique Richardson is:

“He’s an absolute freak. He’s weighing in after practice at like 250 pounds. He is ginormous. He can launch the ball and he can be accurate with it, too. The plays that he can make, some of the ones you’ve seen, the flashes of it, it’s like, ‘Oh my goodness.’ Like, this guy is special. But then also, how he goes about his business — he’s not very vocal, I would say, but he just goes about his business in a way that he’s handling it and he’s ready at all times. Yeah, he’s a special dude.”

Size and athleticism are major reasons why Richardson's most frequent pro comparison is Cam Newton. He showed flashes of that potential during his abbreviated rookie campaign. Richardson could emerge as one of the NFL's most dynamic quarterbacks very quickly.

Richardson Must Stay Healthy

Avoiding injuries with his playstyle will determine his career path

2023 taught football fans a few things about Richardson. He can throw the ball in the NFL and operate an offense successfully. His mobility, paired with his strength and big arm, will be an issue for many defenders. Richardson will try to make plays, even if it risks his body.

Richardson found the end zone twice during the first quarter of a Week 2 win over the Houston Texans. He left that win with a concussion one minute into the second quarter, with the injury suspected to have occurred on the second TD run. A designed run against the Tennessee Titans in Week 5 caused Richardson's season-ending shoulder injury.

GIVEMESPORT Key Stat: Despite only playing in four games, Anthony Richardson led all rookie QBs with four rushing touchdowns last season.

Hopefully, those unfortunate incidents don't mean anything for Richardson moving forward. However, as with most QBs who like to use their legs, there will be concern about how much risk he is exposed to. With only a four-game sample size, Richardson's label will be as an injury-prone player until he shows the world otherwise.

Indianapolis has a talented offense that finished 10th in scoring, with Gardner Minshew primarily at the helm. Richardson's dual-threat presence could easily elevate this group into a top-five unit.

​​​​​​​The tough part for the Colts is weighing the risk of running with Richardson against the opportunities it creates for the rest of the offense. If he gets injured again, there's no guarantee that the next fill-in will be as capable as Minshew was.

