After just 24 college games and only 393 career pass attempts at Florida, the Indianapolis Colts made a bold move by selecting Anthony Richardson with the fourth overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft .

It’s easy to see why the Colts were captivated by Richardson’s incredible potential. Standing 6'4" and weighing 244 pounds, he runs a 4.43 40-yard dash, boasts a 40.5-inch vertical leap, and a 129-inch broad jump — numbers that make him the most athletic quarterback in the history of the NFL Combine.

Richardson's athleticism translated quickly to the NFL, where he flashed his elite rushing ability by racking up 136 rushing yards and four rushing touchdowns in just five games.

However, injuries quickly derailed his promising rookie season. A concussion in Week 2 sidelined him for Week 3, and after returning in Week 4, Richardson suffered a season-ending shoulder injury in Week 5 that required surgery.

Now fully recovered and set to start in Week 1, Richardson is eager to build on the flashes of brilliance he showed early in his rookie year.

But significant questions remain about his throwing ability, raising concerns that make him one of the most intriguing boom-or-bust prospects in the NFL this season.

Richardson is an Absolute Force on the Ground

Richardson led all QBs in rushing yards over expected on designed runs in Weeks 1-5 last season.

At 6'4" and 244 pounds with unparalleled athleticism, it's no surprise that Richardson was a lethal threat on the ground during his brief rookie season. Shane Steichen’s game plan leaned heavily on the run game, with designed runs for Richardson as a focal point.

From Weeks 1-5 last season, Richardson logged 14 carries on designed runs, the fifth-most among all quarterbacks according to Next Gen Stats.

On those carries, Richardson excelled, amassing +41 rushing yards over expected — more than any other quarterback — along with three touchdowns. His 7.0 yards per carry on designed runs also led all quarterbacks during that span (minimum five such carries).

Most RYOE on Designed Runs among QBs in Weeks 1-5, 2023 (NGS) Player RYOE Anthony Richardson +41 Taysom Hill +28 Deshaun Watson +15 Lamar Jackson +11 Jordan Love +4

Richardson particularly thrived in the red zone, where Steichen deployed his legs as a key weapon. Over five games, Richardson rushed eight times in the red zone (tied for third-most among quarterbacks), leading all QBs in rushing yards (44) and matching prolific rushers Jalen Hurts and Lamar Jackson with four touchdowns.

Most Rushing Yards in the Red Zone among QBs in Weeks 1-5, 2023 (NGS) Player Rushing Yards Anthony Richardson 44 Josh Allen 38 Daniel Jones 38 Lamar Jackson 36 Deshaun Watson 27

Following his concussion and season-ending injury, both Richardson and the Colts' staff have emphasized the need for him to be smarter about the hits he takes to minimize injury risk this season. While Richardson may adopt a slightly less aggressive rushing style moving forward, the Colts didn’t draft him fourth overall to be a pure pocket passer. Expect Richardson to remain a central figure in the Colts' ground game.

Concerns Remain Over Richardson's Accuracy From The Pocket

Richardson generated the third-lowest completion percentage in Weeks 1-5 last season.

During his three seasons at Florida, Richardson never surpassed a single-season completion percentage over 60 percent.

His best mark came in 2021 at 59.4 percent, and it dipped to 53.8 percent in his final college season. Accuracy and decision-making have always been areas of concern for the raw passer, and these issues persisted during his limited action in the NFL last season.

While averaging a slightly below-league-average depth of target, Richardson completed just 50 of his 84 pass attempts, resulting in the third-lowest completion percentage in the NFL during Weeks 1-5.

According to Next Gen Stats, his -5.8 percent completion rate over expected was the second-lowest in the league, with only Jordan Love posting a lower mark at -6.9 percent (Love eventually turned his season around).

Lowest Completion Percentage Weeks 1-5, 2023 (NGS) Player Completion Percentage Jordan Love 55.6% Kenny Pickett 59.5% Anthony Richardson 59.5% Zach Wilson 61.1% Matthew Stafford 61.1%

Richardson’s passing struggles were evident across the board, but he particularly had difficulty targeting the left side of the field. Of his 50 completions in 2023, 19 were to the right, 18 to the middle, and only 13 to the left.

Consequently, Richardson’s -12.6 percent completion rate over expected on passes to the left was the lowest among quarterbacks during Weeks 1-5, per Next Gen Stats (minimum 20 pass attempts to the left).

Anthony Richardson by Pass Direction in 2023 (NGS) Pass Direction Attempts Completions CPOE Right 33 19 -7.1% Middle 25 18 +1.4% Left 23 13 -12.6%

While Richardson's passing metrics come from a small sample size — he's attempted just 477 passes in his college and pro career combined — these numbers highlight the areas where he needs to improve. To meet the lofty expectations that come with being the fourth overall pick, Richardson must make significant strides as a passer.

Preseason Report Out of Colts Camp

Richardson completed just 55.6 percent of his pass attempts this preseason.

Appearing in the Colts' first and third preseason games, Richardson's final preseason numbers are in 21 dropbacks:

18 pass attempts

10 completions

111 yards

One touchdown

17.6 percent completion rate over expected;

One ugly pick-six.

Although it's just preseason with a small sample size, it’s concerning that Richardson didn't show significant strides in his passing development. One particular area of concern:

That's a critical range for quarterbacks to connect on when stretching defenses vertically and sustaining drives.

In an apparent effort to preserve his health and avoid injury, Richardson logged only two carries for four yards this preseason. The troubling aspect? Neither carry was a designed run; both were scrambles, according to Next Gen Stats.

While the expectation is for Richardson to be more involved in designed runs during the regular season, his limited rushing attempts in the preseason might suggest a subtle shift in Steichen's plan regarding how often the Colts will rely on Richardson’s legs. Steichen has not shied away in saying he plans to use Richardson's legs:

People ask this, too … ‘Hey, are you gonna limit the run game?’ And I kind of think like, ‘Shoot, are you gonna limit Steph Curry from shooting 3-pointers. Well, that’s one of Anthony (Richardson’s) strengths. We’re not gonna get away from that.

If Richardson's role in the ground game is reduced and his passing struggles persist, the Colts could be facing a serious dilemma with their young quarterback. However, if he can overcome his passing woes while remaining effective on the ground, he could emerge as one of the next great quarterbacks in the NFL.

All statistics courtesy of Pro Football Reference unless stated otherwise.