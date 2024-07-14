Highlights Anthony Richardson's return post-shoulder surgery elevates Colts' offense to a potential top-10 unit.

After a promising 2023, Richardson's arm strength and rushing ability will only make Indy that much better.

Richardson's power run game and cannon arm give the Colts a serious advantage.

Anthony Richardson's return to action will turn the Indianapolis Colts offense into a top-10 unit in 2024. Unfortunately, Richardson's rookie season was cut short due to season-ending shoulder surgery. While Richardson was out, the Colts managed to finish fifth in points scored last season, led by Gardner Minshew, but the offense should reach a new level in 2024 with Richardson healthy.

We didn't see much of Richardson last year, as he left early in a Week Two game due to a concussion and left early again in Week Five due to the shoulder injury that ended his season. In his few games, we saw some growing pains as a receiver, yet elite rushing ability.

Anthony Richardson's Rushing Statistics Per Game In 2023 Game Rushing Yards Rushing Touchdowns vs Jaguars 40 1 @ Texans 35 2 vs Rams 56 1 vs Titans 5 0

Entering year two, there are some high expectations for Richardson and the Colts offense.

Related Colts Third-Year WR Eyeing Bigger Role in 2024 There are high expectations surrounding Indianapolis this season, and Alec Pierce wants to be a big part of it.

Gunslinger Mentality

Richardson's unbelievable arm strength provides the Colts offense with limitless passing game opportunities

Credit: Jenna Watson/IndyStar / USA TODAY NETWORK

While it wasn't always been displayed at Florida and in his early career with the Colts, Richardson has an absolute cannon. Richardson isn't as polished as most young quarterbacks, but he has the traits. All the Colts need to do is be willing to unlock his arm strength, which would open up the offensive playbook in many ways.

Some things can't be taught in football, and arm strength is one of them. Richardson has it, and it opens up the playbook for Shane Steichen to be more creative and attack downfield. Luckily for the Colts, they drafted Adonai Mitchell in the second round, who showed some explosiveness at Texas. The Colts should be able to attack downfield much more as they have their quarterback returning and an improved wide receiver corps with the addition of Mitchell.

What's also impressive about Richardson is that he doesn't shy away from tough throws. He's willing to step up in the pocket and take big hits while delivering to his guys. One of the other benefits of strong arm strength is having good velocity, which Richardson does. It allows him to get the ball into tight targets, and he has the confidence to make those throws.

It's not unreasonable to say that Richardson has elite traits that could potentially launch him into the MVP conversation as soon as this year.

An Athletic Freak In The Run Game

Richardson's size and speed provide a spark to the run game that the Colts didn't have last season

Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports

Teams with mobile quarterbacks have an advantage over others, but the Colts have even more advantage due to Richardson's freakish size. Some of the passing touchdowns you expect from quarterbacks will be removed as Richardson scores many more in the run game.​​​​​​​

GIVEMESPORT Key Stat: Despite only playing in four games, Richardson finished third in rushing touchdowns and fourth in rushing yards for the Colts in 2024.

Richardson's arm strength opens the playbook, but his rushing ability opens it up even more. In the two full games he played last season, he had 10 carries in each. Maybe that will be scaled back due to Richardson's injury history, but he's still going to be much more of a threat in the run game than Minshew, who only had 34 carries all season.

In the two years Steichen was the Philadelphia Eagles offensive coordinator, Jalen Hurts had 304 carries. Compared to Hurts, Richardson is bigger and faster, making him much more of a threat as a mobile quarterback.

Smart From The Pocket

As raw as Richardson was as a project, he's very patient in the pocket, with good eyes and pocket presence.

Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports

Many people assume that Richardson lacks pocket presence because he doesn't have much experience as a starting quarterback, but that's completely false. There is room for improvement, but he does a relatively good job staying tall in the pocket and moving his eyes to explore his options. But he can be one of the best quarterbacks in the pocket, as he doesn't use his legs as an excuse to leave the pocket for no reason.​​​​​​​

Quarterbacks who excel in the pocket tend to be the most successful. Steichen doesn't have to worry about drawing up plays with quick decisions since Richardson's willing to be patient and let guys run their routes. It also allows the wide receivers to win their routes without rushing it to force the ball their way.

As time progresses, Richardson will only improve as a pocket passer.

All stats are courtesy of Pro Football Reference.