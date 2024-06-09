Highlights The Indianapolis Colts drafted Anthony Richardson in the first round of the 2023 NFL Draft.

Richardson looked impressive in his rookie year, but his season was eventually cut short due to a shoulder injury.

Despite some shoulder soreness this summer, Richardson says it's 'nothing to worry about'.

The Indianapolis Colts used their first-round pick in the 2023 NFL Draft to select Anthony Richardson near the top of the board. After a couple years of bouncing around with some other veteran quarterbacks, including Philip Rivers, Carson Wentz, and Matt Ryan, with limited success as a result, the Colts decided to go young, and ditch the idea of another veteran.

They took Richardson, and through the first couple weeks of the season that looked like an excellent decision. He only participated in four games, but showed some promise during his time on the field. Unfortunately, his season was cut short due to an injury to his throwing shoulder.

Richardson has dealt with some soreness in that same shoulder during practice this summer, although he downplayed the severity of it, via The Athletic:

It’s nothing to worry about... I’ve dealt with this before. Normally, I just ice up and just go back at it again. But they said, ‘There’s no need to try to rush out there for the last day when we got the season coming up.’ I got six weeks to keep practicing and keep throwing and just keep getting my shoulder healthy.

There have been previous reports downplaying the severity of the soreness in Richardson's shoulder, so this claim from him reinforces those a bit. Either way, it's a situation to monitor, especially since it's the same shoulder Richardson injured during his rookie season.

Richardson Insists His Soreness Is 'Nothing to Worry About'

Richardson claims he is almost back to full health

Credit: Robert Scheer/IndyStar / USA TODAY NETWORK

There were moments of inconsistency during Richardson's first four games in the league, but for the most part, he showed glimpses of his superstar potential. He completed nearly 60% of his passes, and threw for three passing touchdowns, compared to just one interception. Richardson made a decent impact as a runner as well, gaining 136 yards on the ground and four touchdowns.

Anthony Richardson's Rookie Season Stat Richardson Games 4 Completion % 59.5% Passing Yards 577 Yards per Attempt 6.9 Passing Touchdowns 3 Interceptions 1 Passer Rating 87.3 Rushing Yards 136 Rushing TD's 4

His season tragically ended due to his shoulder injury, but he injected hope into the Colts' fan base, who have been eagerly awaiting his return to the field in 2024. With that in mind, reports of him sitting out for parts of practice due to soreness in that shoulder might have had some fans worried that he'd suffered a setback.

Colts head coach Shane Steichen shushed a few of those rumors:

Rest assured, if we played on Sunday, he’d be starting... He just had some soreness in his arm, so for precautionary reasons, we held him out.

The Colts are taking every precaution possible with their young quarterback, with Steichen saying there will be a plan for him to follow as he continues his recovery. Getting their young, possible face-of-the-franchise back to 100% health is obviously a huge priority for a team that nearly won the AFC South in 2023, while Richardson was on the sidelines.

GIVEMESPORT Key Stat: Anthony Richardson was able to make an impact with his legs in his rookie season. Despite playing in just four games, Richardson scored four rushing touchdowns, an average of one per game. If he kept that pace up through all 17 games, Richardson would have finished the season with more rushing touchdowns than Josh Allen (15) and Jalen Hurts (15).

The good news for Indianapolis is that Richardson seems to be heading back to that level, as he mentioned this past week on The Pat McAfee Show:

I'm at about 95% right now and it took me about four months to start throwing again.

Ultimately, it's hard recovering from a shoulder injury, especially as a quarterback. Richardson was injured in the first half of the 2023 season, and even in June, is still struggling to get back to full health.

The good news is that Richardson is nearly there, and the Colts are taking the right precautions with their young quarterback, as they allow him to ease back to full health instead of rushing him back and causing an injury or a setback.

Source: The Athletic

All Statistics courtesy of Pro Football Reference unless stated otherwise.