Highlights Kwity Paye aims for a stellar 2024 season and believes the Colts' defensive line can be the league's best.

Colts' DL consistently improved in 2023, breaking the franchise record for sacks.

The addition of rookie pass-rusher Laiatu Latu and the team's depth and talent could be a force in 2024.

Kwity Paye, a defensive lineman for the Indianapolis Colts, is confident as he sets his sights on a stellar 2024 season, individually and for the entire defensive line.

Paye isn't just aiming high; he believes the Colts' defensive line has the potential to be the league's best.

This isn't just wishful thinking; Paye's confidence stems from the Colts' consistent improvement on the defensive front. The Colts ' defensive line has grown stronger each year he's been with the team.

Last season, they broke the franchise record for sacks by defensive linemen, and Paye expects nothing less than to surpass that achievement in 2024.

One factor contributing to Paye's optimism is the addition of Laiatu Latu, a young defensive lineman the Colts drafted in the first round of the 2024 NFL Draft.

While Latu has battled injuries, Paye has been impressed by his work ethic and eagerness to learn. Paye sees Latu's addition as another piece to the puzzle in building a dominant defensive line.

Colts Defensive Line on the Rise

Reaching new heights

Robert Scheer/IndyStar / USA TODAY NETWORK

The Colts' defensive line wasn't just good in 2023 but exceptional. In fact, they boasted four players with eight or more sacks: Paye himself (8.5 sacks), Samson Ebukam (9.5 sacks), DeForest Buckner (8.0 sacks), and Dayo Odeyingbo (8.0 sacks).

This accomplishment highlights the depth and talent on the Colts' defensive line.

General Manager Chris Ballard wasn't satisfied with being good, though, and the Colts sent a strong message by being the first team to select a defensive player in the 2024 draft.

Individually, Paye has a personal goal of reaching double-digit sacks for the first time in his career.

Paye recently told the Draft Network’s Justin Melo:

I had (4.0) sacks as a rookie, (6.0) as a sophomore, and now 8.5 in my third season. I definitely want to get at least 10.5 sacks this year. I'm really shooting for 12-15 sacks, but double digits is the goal at the end of the day. I have to get there this year.

Paye had a breakout season, reaching career highs in 8.5 sacks, 52 tackles, and 2 forced fumbles.

He was a key part of the Colts' impressive defensive line, which ranked fifth in the NFL with 51 sacks. His overall 74.3 PFF grade was also among the best of his career so far.

While Paye might be on the verge of a lucrative contract extension if he has a standout season, his focus remains firmly planted on the present.

He's grateful that the Colts exercised his fifth-year option, but contract talks will wait until the offseason.

For now, his primary objective is contributing to the Colts' success and helping the defensive line achieve its full potential.

GIVEMESPORT Key Stat: The Colts defensive line ranked fifth in the NFL with 51.0 sacks in 2023, putting significant pressure on opposing quarterbacks. With such a formidable pass rush, it's no surprise they're aiming to elevate their performance even further this year!

The Colts' defensive line is a force to be reckoned with, and Paye's unwavering confidence is a significant factor in their collective drive for excellence.

With proven talent, a relentless work ethic, and a strategic addition in Latu, the Colts' defensive line has a genuine shot at living up to Paye's proclamation of being the best in the league.

The 2024 season promises to be an exciting one for the Colts' defense, and the performance of their defensive line will undoubtedly be a storyline to watch.

Paye's ambition is inspiring, and it's clear that the entire Colts' defensive line is hungry for success. With their sights set on the top spot, the Colts' defensive line is poised to significantly impact the league in 2024.

Source: NFL.com

All statistics courtesy of Pro Football Reference unless stated otherwise.