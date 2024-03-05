Highlights The Indianapolis Colts have franchise tagged wide receiver Michael Pittman Jr.

Pittman Jr. gives second-year quarterback Anthony Richardson a proven option on an otherwise underwhelming receiving corps.

Indianapolis can now use its cap space and draft picks to fix their defense and make a playoff push in 2024.

Michael Pittman Jr. will be catching passes for the Indianapolis Colts in 2024.

According to NFL Network's Tom Pelissero, Colts general manager Chris Ballard placed the non-exclusive franchise tag on Pittman Jr. with just under an hour remaining until the deadline. Pittman Jr. is the latest of many high-profile players to be slapped with the tag today, including Justin Madubuike, Antoine Winfield Jr. and Jaylon Johnson.

The tag, which gives Pittman Jr. a fully-guaranteed $21.8 million salary for next season, allows him to negotiate with other franchises while giving Indianapolis the right to match any offer he receives.

Indianapolis Is Poised to Improve Next Season

The Colts nearly made the playoffs in 2023 without QB Anthony Richardson

Credit: Jenna Watson/IndyStar / USA TODAY NETWORK

Pittman Jr. is not expected to leave Indianapolis despite the flexibility the non-exclusive tag provides him. At the NFL Scouting Combine last week, Ballard gave a resounding "Yes" when asked if the star receiver would be on the Colts' roster in September. Pittman Jr. and the team are expected to continue negotiations throughout the offseason.

Indianapolis was a Week 18 victory over the Houston Texans away from claiming a playoff berth and division title in 2023. First year head coach Shane Steichen orchestrated a winning campaign despite getting only four starts from No. 4 overall pick Anthony Richardson and fielding a defense that allowed the fifth-most points in the league.

Richardson flashed in his limited amount of field action, racking up seven total touchdowns against just one interception. Retaining Pittman Jr. to help accelerate his development is essential, as slot receiver Josh Downs was the only other Colts receiver to top 70 targets last year.

Colts' 2023 Receiving Numbers Receiver Targets Receptions Yards TD Michael Pittman Jr. 156 109 1,152 4 Josh Downs 98 68 771 2 Alec Pierce 65 32 514 2 Kyler Granson 50 30 368 1

Keeping Pittman Jr. in the fold moving forward also allows Indianapolis to allocate resources toward its porous defense. Slot cornerback Kenny Moore II, a pending free agent, is one of GIVEMESPORT's top available cornerbacks and may be yet another piece the Colts need to replace on that side of the ball.

The bulk of their nearly $50 million in cap space and seven selections in the 2024 NFL Draft will likely be utilized on defensive talent.