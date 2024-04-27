Highlights Texas wide receiver Adonai Mitchell was projected as a first-round pick but dropped to the second round.

Mitchell fell in the draft due to pre-draft criticism of managing Type 1 diabetes and 'character concerns.'

Mitchell faced harsh criticism but plans to use it as motivation, expressing readiness to work and prove himself with the Colts.

The Indianapolis Colts may have gotten the biggest steal in the 2024 NFL Draft when they selected Texas wide receiver Adonai Mitchell in the second round with the 52nd overall pick, seemingly acquiring a first-round pick at a premium rate.

Mitchell's steep drop in the draft came after a damning pre-draft report that criticized Mitchell for not managing his Type 1 diabetes properly and for the dreaded tag of "character concerns."

After the pick, Colts general manager Chris Ballard gave a harsh rebuke to the criticsm of Mitchell leading up to the draft (via X):

I read some of the (expletive) that was said. Excuse my language. Our typical league — unnamed sources, bad interviews. That's such (expletive). I mean, it (expletive) is. It's (expletive). Put your name on it. I'm tired of it. We tear these young men down.

Mitchell was projected in most mock drafts to go as a first-round pick. As the No. 52 overall pick, he'll have a four-year, $7.2 million contract. For comparison, South Carolina wide receiver Xavier Legette, the final pick of the first round by the Carolina Panthers, received a four-year, $10 million contract.

Pre-Draft Report Gave Damning Criticism of Mitchell

After excelling in 40-yard dash, Mitchell fell flat in position drills

Ballard wasn't finished in his criticism of the league and its penchant for using 'unnamed sources' for their reports:

These are 21-, 22-year-old young men. And can people out there tell me they're perfect in their lives? It's crazy. It's crap. This is a good kid. And for those reports to come out, it's (expletive).

After running the 40-yard dash at the NFL combine in a blazing 4.34 seconds, Mitchell struggled in pass-catching drills to the point that one veteran scout told Go Long's Bob McGinn it was almost an unprecedented failure for such an elite prospect.

In Mitchell's position workout—called "the worst I've ever seen by a top receiver ... alarming," by one scout—he dropped passes and didn't appear to understand how to run routes.

GIVEMESPORT Key Stat: The 2024 NFL Draft tied the 2004 NFL Draft for the most wide receivers taken in the first round, with seven. The 2004 class included Larry Fitzgerald (Arizona Cardinals), Roy Williams (Detroit Lions), Reggie Williams (Jacksonville Jaguars), Lee Evans (Bills), Michael Clayton (Tampa Bay Buccaneers), Michael Jenkins (Atlanta Falcons), and Rashaun Woods (San Francisco 49ers).

Mitchell, 6-foot-2 and 205 pounds, played two seasons at Georgia and one season at Texas and played in five College Football Playoff games, winning back-to-back national championships at Georgia and helping the Longhorns make the CFP for the first time. He caught a touchdown pass in every CFP game in which he played.

Mitchell faced harsh criticism for his management of his Type 1 diabetes: when his blood sugar was low "he's rude, he's abrasive, he doesn't pay attention in meetings," one scout told Go Long.

Mitchell was the 11th wide receiver taken in the draft and said he was going to use his drop as motivation moving forward (via ESPN:)

I understand it is just the way things go. So I'm just ready to work. At the end of the day, people have been chosen before me. That's just the reality of it, and my job now is to make them pay and bring the best version of me every day to the Indianapolis Colts.

