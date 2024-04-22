The Indianapolis Colts own the 15th overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft. The Colts have been drafting near the middle of the first round a lot in recent years, and it will be no different this time around. Now, whether the Colts will actually draft in that spot remains up for debate. Their GM, Chris Ballard, has shown in the past that he's not afraid of a draft-day trade.

The Colts have only made two first-round picks over the past five seasons, with their other three being sent elsewhere via trade. At the 15th selection this year, Indianapolis finds themselves in a very interesting spot.

They have needs at wide receiver as well as the secondary, and that spot figures to have some very exciting prospects in those positions. However, given their recent history, there's always an assumption that the Colts might trade their pick anyway. Ballard is aware of that, and he explained a bit of his thought process in his pre-draft press conference:

History, I just go off history. And you know, the more picks you have, the better chance you have to hit. Now, of course, you're not going to hit on all of them, but it gives you more of a chance to hit… Look, we've moved up, we moved up for Jonathan Taylor. When we see one that's in striking distance that we think we can go get, we'll do it. But it's got to work out. And then you've got to have too, you've got to have somebody that wants to make the trade.

Ballard has both traded up, and traded down in the past. Given the fact that they've traded three first-round picks over the past five years, they've actually traded more of their first-round picks in that time span than the amount of times they drafted a player.

Related What Did The Colts Do With the Picks They Got For Carson Wentz? At times Carson Wentz looked like a star for the Eagles, but by the time the Washington Commanders had traded for him the bloom was off the rose.

Ballard: 'It's Got to Work Out' One Way or the Other

The Colts aren't shy to move up or down the board if the deal is right

Credit: Bob Scheer-USA TODAY Sports

With the Colts' frenzy of draft-day trades in years past, it's hard to fault anyone who believes they'll make a trade in this year's draft. However, as Ballard stated, it has to work out. Any trade obviously must involve two willing teams, so a trade would have to make sense for whatever team they want to dance with as well.

Still, it's hard to ignore how busy the Colts' phone can get on draft day. Indianapolis has made a whopping 18 draft-day trades since 2017, when Ballard joined the organization.

Notable Recent Colts' Draft-Day Trades Year Trade Partner Colts Received Other Team Received 2018 Cleveland Browns 64th pick (Tyquan Lewis) 67th pick (Chad Thomas) and 178th pick (Christian Sam) 2018 New York Jets 235th pick (Zaire Franklin) DE Henry Anderson 2019 Las Vegas Raiders 109th pick (Khari Willis) 129th pick (Isaiah Johnson) and 135th pick (John Cominsky) 2019 Washington Commanders 46th pick (traded to Browns) and 2020 second-round (Michael Pittman) 26th pick (Montez Sweat) 2019 Philadelphia Eagles 246th pick (Javon Patterson) DT Hassan Ridgeway 2020 Cleveland Browns 41st pick (Jonathan Taylor) 44th pick (Grant Delpit) and 160th pick (Nick Harris) 2020 New York Jets 211th pick (Isaiah Rodgers Sr.) CB Quincy Wilson 2022 Denver Broncos 96th pick (Nick Cross) 179th pick (Kingsley Enagbare) and 2023 3rd-round pick (Drew Sanders) 2022 Minnesota Vikings 53rd pick (Alec Pierce), 77th pick (Bernhard Raimann) and 192nd pick (Drew Ogletree) 42nd pick (Andrew Booth and 122nd pick (Zhamir White) 2023 Atlanta Falcons 44th pick (Juju Brents) and 110th pick (Adetomiwa Adebawore) 38th pick (Matthew Bergeron)

As you can see, some of these trades have really paid off, while others ended up being largely irrelevant. Their 2019 trade with the Washington Commanders turned out to be very interesting, since Michael Pittman and Montez Sweat have both developed into very good NFL players. Ballard made a great move in 2020 as well, trading up three spots for Jonathan Taylor, who became one of the best running backs in the NFL, and is still with the Colts today.

GIVEMESPORT Key Stat: Of the 18 draft-day trades Ballard has made with the Colts, 11 have been trade-downs, four have been trade-ups, and three were player-pick swaps.

The 2024 draft class is very deep in multiple positions, so this would be a very good draft to trade down in. Ballard seems to recognize that:

There's a few positions that's got some real depth... Like, the O-line in this draft is really excellent, and there's depth throughout. I truly believe you're gonna get a really good player in those mid-rounds and even some later, because of the depth of the group. And wideouts very similar. Those two position groups stand out, they're both really good.

Interestingly, both of the positions Ballard mentioned are areas in which the Colts could stand to improve.

While it's true that the Colts have some talented players in each of those position groups, they could use some more depth in each as well. With their young quarterback, Anthony Richardson, coming back from injury this year, it would make sense to both add some protection to keep him safe, and receiving options for him to get the ball to.

Only Ballard and the Colts know what they'll do come draft-day. If his recent history is anything to go off of, though, we should be prepared to see the Colts trade their pick.

Source: NFL.com

All statistics courtesy of Pro Football Reference unless stated otherwise.