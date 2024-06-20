Highlights Richardson's athleticism stood out in his first season with the Colts, but he needs to avoid unnecessary hits.

The QB sustained two injuries in four games, raising concerns about his durability.

The team is counting on Richardson to stay healthy while leveraging his powerful arm and legs for a successful season.

Anthony Richardson showed off his incredible athleticism and strong arm during his first season with the Indianapolis Colts.

It was clear why the team took him with the fourth pick overall in the 2023 NFL Draft. Coach Shane Steichen would like the young signal-caller to be a bit more careful about the hits he takes (via Sports Illustrated's Albert Breer):

I mean, it’s just being smart on when to get down. It’s a happy medium. There’s a time and a place where it’s fourth down and you gotta have it and the game’s on the line, where you gotta go get it. But if it’s first-and-10 and you scramble and you can make it second-and-4 and take a big hit or make it second-and-6 and get down, Hey, let’s make it second-and-6.

In his four games started last season, Richardson was injured twice. In Week 2 against the Houston Texans, the quarterback suffered a concussion on a hit while running in a touchdown. The second injury, a season-ending AC joint sprain in his shoulder, occurred after he was tackled in a Week 5 game against the Tennessee Titans.

A Healthy Richardson Could Make the Colts a Playoff Team

Indianapolis narrowly missed the postseason in 2023

Credit: Bob Scheer-USA TODAY Sports

The Colts finished 2-2 in the games that Richardson started last year. After the quarterback went down, backup Gardner Minshew led the team to a 7-6 record. Minshew is off the team now, having signed a free-agent deal with the Las Vegas Raiders. The Colts brought in Joe Flacco to serve as the backup.

GIVEMESPORT Key Stat: Anthony Richardson was given a 10.0 relative athleticism score after his performance at the NFL combine, making him the most athletic quarterback out of 916 tested.

The Colts need Richardson to use his legs to put pressure on the defense and open up passing lanes, but they also need their promising quarterback to stay healthy. This could be a difficult balancing act for young players, but Richardson should be able to figure it out, though he has already said that he won't be altering the way he plays moving forward.

The Colts spent free agency bringing back key players. Most importantly for Richardson was star wide receiver Michael Pittman Jr.'s new extension. The team also features a talented second-year receiver in Josh Downs, a star running back in Jonathan Taylor, and an emerging tight end in Jelani Woods.

More help for Richardson came in the 2024 NFL Draft. The team used its first-round pick on edge rusher Laiatu Latu, but then spent its next four picks on offensive players.

Wide receiver Adonai Mitchell, projected to be a first-rounder, went to Indianapolis in the second. The team also selected offensive linemen Matt Goncalves and Tanor Bortolini. The team selected wideout Anthony Gould in the fifth round. It certainly seems like the goal is to surround Richardson with as much quality as possible.

Source: Albert Breer

All statistics are courtesy of Pro Football Reference unless otherwise noted.