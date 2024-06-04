Highlights Anthony Richardson is praised for his rushing ability but also impresses with his arm strength.

Richardson's accurate deep throws could elevate the Colts' offense in 2024 and beyond.

The Colts are banking on Richardson's health to showcase his potential and lead the team to success.

It's well-known by now that Anthony Richardson is an incredible athlete, hence getting drafted fourth overall by the Indianapolis Colts in 2023. Most acknowledge that through his rushing ability. In a limited sample size, Richardson showed game-breaking potential as a mobile quarterback.

However, Richardson also has a cannon. The Athletic's Colts insider James Boyd gushed about that recently, accompanied with a video:

Anthony Richardson with a couple deep throws. Obviously, there's more to being a successful QB than a big arm, but I can honestly say the ball just jumps out of Richardson's hand. Still don't know if I've ever seen him throw it as far as he possibly can.

In the video, Richardson effortlessly tosses the ball roughly halfway down the field. The spiral was perfect too. Indianapolis would love to see one of those throws connect with Michael Pittman, Josh Downs, Adonai Mitchell, or Alec Pierce in 2024.

A 2024 postseason game is an exciting potential scenario for the team to chew on.

Related Anthony Richardson Is a 'Man on A Mission' This Year After suffering a season-ending shoulder injury early in his rookie season, the Colts' franchise quarterback promises to be better than ever in 2024.

Can Anthony Richardson Stay Healthy This Year?

Injuries robbed him of a promising rookie season

Credit: Robert Scheer/IndyStar / USA TODAY NETWORK

Last season, the Colts turned to Gardner Minshew in 16 of their games, most of which were starts because Richardson was injured. They hope that backup Joe Flacco won't have to play a similar role this season.

Richardson only played two full games but made plenty of noise in 2023. He racked up 131 rushing yards and four scores with his legs during his first three appearances. In the two games where he managed more than 15 pass attempts, Richardson threw for at least 200 yards. His season ended with only one interception.

GIVEMESPORT Key Stat: In four games, Anthony Richardson was tied for the fifth-most rushing touchdowns by a QB last season. Richardson finished with multiple touchdowns of any kind in his first three games, although he left one of them before halftime.

Along with that, Richardson only shared the field with All-Pro running back Jonathan Taylor for a few moments in Week 5. Those two should be lethal as a tandem. The Colts have plenty of reason to think they'll be a top-10 scoring offense again, especially with their steal of elite receiver prospect Adonai Mitchell in the second round.

Of course, it all hinges on health. 2023 was a lost year for the Colts when examining their franchise quarterback. It also brought pause toward his durability moving forward. Year Two can prove a lot, including that Richardson's talent wasn't a flash masked by a shortened campaign.

The NFL would be a lot more exciting with his abilities on display every Sunday.

Source: James Boyd

All statistics courtesy of Pro Football Reference unless stated otherwise.