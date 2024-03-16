Highlights The Indianapolis Colts retained key players in free agency, showing confidence in their current roster.

Head coach Shane Steichen believes sophomore QB Anthony Richardson can elevate the team to the next level.

Indianapolis needs to improve its defense and fill offensive gaps to continue the success from last season.

The Indianapolis Colts clearly feel good about the direction of their franchise after inking five of their own players in the opening days of free agency. WR Michael Pittman Jr., CB Kenny Moore, DT Grover Stewart, DE Tyquan Lewis, and P Rigoberto Sanchez all signed multi-year deals to stay with the team. DT Raekwon Davis became their first outside free agent, signing a two-year deal worth $14 million.

With prized franchise QB Anthony Richardson missing all but four games in his rookie campaign, the Colts still managed a 9-8 season on the brink of aplayoff appearance. Offensive wizard Shane Steichen appears confident that slotting their fourth overall draft pick from this last year's NFL Draft lifts their scrappy group to the next level.

Young Colts Ready to Run?

Indianapolis bets on continuity and Richardson

In four games, the Colts' superhuman quarterback showed enough flashes for Steichen to double down. It’s hard to bet against the head coach based on his track record of getting the most out of just about every QB he’s coached.

Anthony Richardson 2023 Stats Stat Richardson Starts 4 Completion percentage 59.5% Passing yards 577 Passing TDs 3 Interceptions 1 Passer rating 87.3 Rushing yards 136 Yards per carry 6.9 Rushing TDs 4

Gardner Minshew just had the most successful season of his career, which earned him a two-year contract worth $25 million and $15 million guaranteed with the Las Vegas Raiders. Jalen Hurts also reaped a huge deal after his time with Steichen while also suffering this past year without him.

With Steichen as head coach, the Colts went from 4-12-1 in 2022 to just one win shy of the playoffs in 2023.

Running back Jonathan Taylor respects his coach’s ability to affect games from the sidelines, as he told The Athletic's James Boyd:

The things that he does, he’s like, ‘I know my guys worked hard all week to prepare to compete their tails off. I’m gonna do the same. I’m not just gonna sit here with a sheet of paper and just call a play.' It’s like, ‘What can I do to get the other coach off their game and give my team an advantage?’ Once you see that, it’s easier to trust him, because you know he’s giving everything he’s got.

Richardson’s exceptional dual-threat ability makes building a successful offense very reasonable with Stecihen designing the plays. His 256 total yards and three total touchdowns in a furious near 23-0 comeback against the Los Angeles Rams hinted at what he’s capable of. The team ranked 11th in points per game (23.3) and 15th in yards per play (5.2) in 2023.

The Colts' defense will need to take a step forward after giving up the 28th most points (24.4). Despite that high number, there were signs of life on defense. They were 15th in yards per play defensively (5.2) and not far off the top 10.

Expectations for Indianapolis

Can the Colts repeat the success of last season?

A mistake teams often make in the NFL is assuming that certain aspects of the team will remain constant with the same players. The schedule, injuries, and players’ productivity simply vary too much from year to year to make that assumption, even with incumbent talent. Of course, though, the offseason is far from over.

GIVEMESPORT's Key Statistic: Anthony Richardon's 4.43 40-yard dash time is the fourth-fastest official QB time in NFL Combine history.

Indianapolis still maintains roughly $32 million in cap space and Chris Ballard counts among the better decision makers in the league when it comes to drafting talent. However, he’s not known for making big splashes in free agency due to new car sticker prices.

The team still needs a second wide receiver, a tight end, and depth at some premium positions.

When free agency first began, a backup quarterback was a priority, considering Richardson's style of play likely to cause some missed games. Indianapolis has depth under center covered now with the signing of veteran QB Joe Flacco.

Nevertheless, the Colts have a legitimate chance of continuing their ascent thanks to their head coach and young quarterback.

