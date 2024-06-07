Highlights Roger Goodell spoke on the "Pat McAfee Show" about expanding the regular season to 18 games.

Pro-Bowl center, Ryan Kelly, is against an 18-game NFL season due to player safety concerns.

Despite the NFLPA's objections, the 18-game season feels inevitable.

The NFLPA has recently sent a message to NFL Commissioner, Roger Goodell, about what their stance will be on the NFL expanding the regular season to 18 games.

Indianapolis Colts center, Ryan Kelly, is a vice president on the players union executive committee. Kelly, who is a four-time Pro Bowler, recently spoke in reference to Goodell's appearance on "The Pat McAfee Show" (via Stephen Holder)

"Eighteen games sounds great when Roger's saying it on Pat McAfee... But until you're the one that's going out there and putting the helmet on for 18 of those games, then come talk to me."

Kelly seems adamant about where he and the rest of the players stand regarding the issue. He also went on to say:

"I [wish] people understood how hard it was to play 16, then they [added] another one? And they get rid of preseason games, well, OK, who's that going to hurt? The guys that don't have a shot, the guys that are the undrafted guys or late-round [picks] that need to go out there and improve themselves. I think that the fans see it like they don't watch the preseason games, but they have no idea what goes on inside the building."

Kelly is defending the undrafted free agents, who often earn a spot on their teams' 53-man roster by having standout performances in the preseason. He makes a valid argument and is most likely supported by the majority of players.

The 18 Game Schedule Will Inevitably Get Done

Too much money is at stake in the eyes of the league owners

Jeremy Reper-USA TODAY Sports

Ultimately, Goodell works for the owners, not for the players. Goodell's job is to generate as much revenue as possible for the league owners and the players. Adding an 18th game to the schedule would generate more money for the new broadcasting contracts and increase revenue for the league as a whole.

In Goodell's appearance on 'The Pat McAfee Show', he floated the idea of removing a preseason game, and expanding the NFL schedule to 18 games, with potentially a second bye week during the season.

"I think we're good at 17 now... But, listen, we're looking at how we continue. I'm not a fan of the preseason... The reality is, I'd rather replace a preseason game with a regular-season game any day. That's just picking quality. If we get to 18 and 2, that's not an unreasonable thing."

While Goodell went on to say that player safety would be a concern, the bottom line is, expanding the schedule is all about, well, the bottom line.

Increased revenue would then drive up the salary cap even more, which would drive up annual salaries for the players. The NFLPA will have to make a decision on what they feel is best for their financial and health well-being regarding expanding the regular season.

GIVEMESPORT Key Stat: The NFL salary cap increased by $30.6 million for the 2024 season. That is a 13.61% increase in salary cap from 2023 to 2024.

People often scrutinize Goodell for some of the harsh player suspensions he has enforced during his tenure as commissioner. But it's hard to deny how much he has contributed to the league and its massive growth. This ongoing issue is worth keeping an eye on in the future.

All statistics courtesy of Pro Football Reference unless stated otherwise.