Highlights NFL easier: Richardson finds the NFL easier due to collective effort among players.

College vs. Pros: In college, quarterbacks may need to carry the team, while in the NFL, players are focused on individual roles and jobs.

Richardson's potential: Despite injuries, Richardson showed promise with 7 TDs in 4 games, hinting at a potentially successful 2024 season.

The Indianapolis Colts took quarterback Anthony Richardson with the No. 4 overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft.

While he didn't play as much as they had hoped for due to injury, he made some intriguing comments about why playing in the NFL is easier than playing college football in an appearance on the Club 520 Podcast:

In college, you got players that are good, they know they're good, but they're not as confident. They've got to rely on other players to do this for them to do that. But in the league, everybody is trying to work to stay in the league and try to keep their job. So everybody is trying to ball out. That just let me know I ain't gotta do too much. I'm going to do my job and he's going to do his job, and it's going to work.

Of course, when you read that an NFL player said it was easier playing in the pros than in college, never mind a player who played in just four games and could not complete any of them like Richardson, it'll certainly raise some eyebrows.

Related Ranking the Top 5 Indianapolis Colts Quarterbacks of All Time Peyton Manning and Johnny Unitas are a given, but who's next on the list?

Richardson was drafted No. 4 overall in 2023 out for Florida

Credit: Robert Scheer/IndyStar / USA TODAY NETWORK

However, it makes some sense if you look more into what Richardson meant.

In college football, there's certainly the notion that top players need to carry entire squads, which is most often the case at quarterback. For example, we've seen numerous teams carry certain areas of their teams, like Caleb Williams with USC and their atrocious defense, or Alabama's running game and defense in years past, helping to assist underwhelming quarterback play.

What Richardson is saying is that, in the NFL, because it's a job and the goal is to stay in the league, he can be focused on just doing what he needs to do, because he trusts the other players to get their job done. They're paid for it and need to succeed to continue playing.

So no, Richardson is not saying that playing against a team like the Tennessee Titans is easier than the North Carolina Tar Heels or another college football program.

Richardson is looking to return strongly in 2024 after showing many flashes in 2023, including his rushing upside: his four rushing TDs in his first four games are an NFL record for a QB, a distinction he shares with Cam Newton, who won OROY when he accomplished the feat.

GIVEMESPORT Key Stat: Anthony Richardson ran a 4.43 40-yard dash at the 2023 NFL Scouting Combine, which is 98th percentile among all quarterbacks, per MockDraftable, despite the fact that he stands an imposing 6'4" and 244 pounds.

Richardson didn't finish any game he played in and suffered several injuries, including a concussion and AC joint sprain, the latter of which ultimately ended his season. The AC joint issue in his shoulder is still causing soreness, though Richardson claims it's nothing to worry about.

Scoring seven total touchdowns in four games and going for 136 rushing yards will leave any Colts fan excited for a full season of Richardson magic. If he plays a full 17 games and has that same per-game average, he'll finish the year with about 30 total touchdowns. Remember, though, that in two games he left early, he had 12 pass attempts or less.

How do you think Richardson, who says he'll be "a man on a mission" this season, will perform for the Colts in 2024?

Source: Club 520 Podcast

All statistics courtesy of Pro Football Reference.