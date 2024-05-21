Highlights Adonai Mitchell fell to the second round in the 2024 Draft, but was picked up by the Indianapolis Colts.

The Colts already have a young receiver on the roster in Alec Pierce.

Reggie Wayne spoke a bit about the ways Mitchell and Pierce can help each other on the field.

The 2024 NFL Draft had a stacked group of receivers. While Adonai Mitchell wasn't considered by many to be the best of the bunch, he figured to have a high chance of being selected in the first round. In a turn of events, Mitchell wound up falling down the draft boards, and wasn't taken until the 52nd-overall pick in the second round, by the Indianapolis Colts.

The Colts have a young quarterback in Anthony Richardson, and it's hard to argue against the idea of gathering more weapons for him to get the ball to. However, it's also fair to argue that the Colts already had some receiving weapons on the team.

Michael Pittman Jr. has established himself now as one of the best receivers in the game, and the Colts also have Alec Pierce, who has put together a pretty decent first two seasons in the NFL.

With some questions about how the two can work together at the same time, Colts' WR coach Reggie Wayne spoke to The Athletic about some of the differences Mitchell and Pierce have, and how the two can help compliment each other:

They got different traits... Alec is still a guy that can take the top off a defense and can do all of those things down the field. He can do some things (in the) intermediate also. AD is a kind of a mixture of the same things, but he has a different … way of maneuvering his body. It’s kind of weird looking at times, but it works for him.

Wayne makes a good argument. While there are undoubtedly some things the two share between their respective skill sets, there are a couple of differences which might help open up the offense if they're on the field at the same time.

Pierce and Mitchell Can Compliment Each Other

While there are some differences between the two, they can actually help create space for each other

Through his first two seasons, Pierce was a hard player to evaluate. He's had some excellent games throughout his career, and has delivered for the Colts in some big ways during his first two ventures in the NFL:

With that being said, the consistency just hasn't quite been there for Pierce. Through his first two years in the league, Pierce has amassed just 1,107 yards in his first two years on 73 receptions, and has scored four times.

The argument can be made that inconsistency at the quarterback position has held him back at times, but as a second-round pick, Pierce hasn't given the Colts exactly what they expected.

Alec Pierce's NFL Statistics Stat Category 2022 2023 Games 16 17 Receptions 41 32 Receiving Yards 593 514 Yards Per Reception 14.5 16.1 Receiving TD's 2 2

Between the two, there are some things they each can do well. Both are explosive off the line, and they each can take the top off the defense at any given moment. They are each flexible and able to control their body well, giving them chances to make catches that clumsier receivers likely wouldn't be able to make.

However, Pierce does struggle with route running on shorter and intermediate routes. As a result of this, his main weapon in the NFL has been his ability to get deep. Mitchell can do that too, but he offers more in the shorter passing game. Mitchell is a better route-runner who can change direction smoothly, and his speed forces defenders to be extra careful in man-coverage.

GIVEMESPORT Key Stat: Adonai Mitchell was more than impressive during the 2023 season. The Texas receiver's 11 touchdowns were tied for the fifth-most in program history, and led the Big 12. His 55 receptions were the 24th-most in program history, and he had seven receptions of over 30 yards, with three of those ending up in touchdowns.

Each of these two being able to do different things could make life scary for opposing defenses. While there are differences, Mitchell spoke at the rookie mini-camp about how good the level of play is between both of them:

It’s the NFL, man. Everybody is good... Everybody got a little something to them and the things that they do well.… At this point, it’s just a matter of taking my game to that next level.

Grouped together with Pittman, Mitchell and Pierce should help each other immensely. Their abilities to impact the game in different ways will open up a lot of space on the field, and should make Richardson's life a bit easier.

