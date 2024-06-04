Highlights Daniel Scott will miss 2 seasons due to injuries, tearing his ACL in 2023 and rupturing his Achilles in 2024.

Injury concerns mar Scott's early NFL career, potentially jeopardizing his future in the league.

The Colts suffer defensively with Scott's absence, hindering a young secondary group still in development.

Just when things couldn't possibly get any worse, they do.

The Indianapolis Colts announced that safety Daniel Scott sustained a ruptured Achilles tendon during OTA practices last week, which will cost him his 2024 season. Head coach Shane Steichen talked about the injury with the Indy Star this week:

To have that happen to him again, it’s a tough break. You never want it to happen in back-to-back years, but you’ve seen guys who’ve had injuries throughout their careers, major injuries, it’s a bump in the road. For him, you’ve just got to have a positive outlook and attack that rehab like we all know he’s going to.

The 25-year-old safety will now unfortunately miss years one and two of his pro career due to major injuries. This is the second straight year that Scott sustained a bad injury during the OTAs, having lost his rookie season in 2023 after tearing his ACL around the same time last year.

So how will this affect Indy's plans and the career of Daniel Scott? Let's take a deeper look...

Daniel Scott Loses A 2nd Straight Season In OTAs

Colts have a severe lack of experience and talent in the secondary

(Photo by Zach Bolinger/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

A fifth-round pick back in 2023, there are already concerns that Scott's career in the NFL may be over before it even began. As Shanna McCarriston of CBS Sports noted:

With special team experience in college, he would likely have made an impact there first while working his way up to becoming a consistent member of the defense. Indianapolis' secondary was not atop the league last season, and Scott had a real chance of being a difference-maker and getting snaps during this season.

It's a very tough blow to the Colts defense as a whole, as they've already seen injuries pop up to bite defensive end Genard Avery and cornerback Dallis Flowers.

With how young and inexperienced Indy's secondary room is, this will be a difficult test considering that Scott was receiving first-team reps alongside Julian Blackmon, JuJu Brents, and Kenny Moore.

GIVEMESPORT Key Stat: The Indianapolis Colts have only four DBs that played at least 45 percent of the defensive snaps last year, which is low considering how much common the nickel package with five DBs has become in the league. Only two of those (Julian Blackmon and Kenny Moore II) managed a PFF grade above 60, however.

General manager Chris Ballard had previously said that Scott was in with a shout for the team's starting free safety role across from Blackmon, and Steichen was singing Scott's praises as recently as two weeks ago, as the second-year man was doing what he had to do to get his shot on defense during offseason activities:

I think he’s going to have a hell of a future. He’s smart, intelligent. That’s part of it, playing in the back end, communication.

Looking at Scott's college career as a University of California Golden Bear, he proved that he was certainly worthy of a draft pick.

Daniel Scott's College Stats at University of California 2018 (First Year) Three games played, four total tackles, fumble recovery 2019 (Sophomore Year) 11 games played, 16 total tackles, one interception 2020 (COVID-shortened Junior Year) 20 total tackles in four games 2021 (Senior Year) 12 games played, 82 total tackles (4.5 for loss), a sack, three interceptions (one returned for a touchdown), two pass deflections, fumble recovery 2022 (Fifth Year) 12 games played, 85 total tackles (2.5 for loss), three interceptions (returned for 59 yards), four pass deflections, two forced fumbles

This is a brutal start to a career for any player, but thankfully, we've seen players return from these types of heavy injuries to find success, such as when Adrian Peterson won NFL MVP in 2012 just a year after tearing his ACL or when Cam Akers returned from an Achilles tear just five months later in 2021.

Steichen also offered some words of advice for Scott during this dark time of his career:

Really, just hang in there. He’s a pro now. When he got hurt last year, he was at every practice, he had the script in his hand, he was taking mental reps, and then he was doing a hell of a job out here in OTAs.

If anyone knows what Scott is going through, it's former Baltimore Raven and current Los Angeles Charger J.K. Dobbins:

The running back tore his ACL during the 2021 preseason and missed that entire year.

Four weeks after he returned to the gridiron from that injury in October 2022, he was sent back to injured reserve with another major knee injury.

To top it all off, he suffered a torn Achilles in Week 1 of the 2023 season, ending that campaign before it started as well.

Despite that awful luck, Dobbins remains upbeat about his potential in 2024, saying and seeming to truly believe that his "injury storm" is behind him. Scott could certainly stand to have a conversation with Dobbins about how he dealt with those repeated setbacks both mentally and physically.

Source: Indy Star

All stats courtesy of Sports Reference's College Football section.