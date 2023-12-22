Highlights Star players Jonathan Taylor and Michael Pittman Jr. returned to full practice on Thursday, boosting the Colts' playoff chances.

Taylor's return will provide the Colts with a strong running attack against the Falcons.

The Colts' division rivals are dealing with injury issues, giving them an advantage in the playoff race.

The Indianapolis Colts got some good news on Thursday when star receiver Michael Pittman Jr. and star running back Jonathan Taylor both practiced in full, per ESPN's Field Yates. The pair were full participants in practice on Friday as well. This bodes well for their chances of returning to the lineup for the team's crucial Week 16 battle with the Atlanta Falcons on the road.

Pittman Jr. left Indianapolis' Week 15 victory over the Pittsburgh Steelers early after suffering a concussion on a hit that resulted in Pittsburgh safety Damontae Kazee's suspension for the remainder of the regular season. With full practices on Thursday and Friday, it would seem as tough he has emerged from the league's concussion protocol.

Taylor, for his part, has missed the last three games after undergoing surgery on his injured thumb in late November. His status for Week 16 was going to be determined by his progression in practice during the week, and after logging full practices on Thursday and Friday, he seems set to make his return at the most important time of the season.

How Pittman and Taylor boost the Colts' playoff chances

Indy is getting healthier while their competition deals with mounting injuries

Indianapolis Star

The Indianapolis Colts have won five of their last six games and have now entered into a three-way tie for first place in the AFC South with the Houston Texans and Jacksonville Jaguars.

Star running back Jonathan Taylor has only played in three of those games, all Colts wins. Now it looks like Taylor, who is nursing a thumb injury, will return on Sunday. With Zack Moss out, Taylor will likely get plenty of opportunities to run the ball against the Atlanta Falcons.

With 99 catches through 14 games, Michael Pittman Jr. has emerged as Gardner Minshew's favorite and most reliable target. The wide receiver suffered a concussion in last week's game against the Pittsburgh Steelers. Pittman Jr. has returned to practice quickly, though, and seems like a good bet to return against Atlanta. The Colts will likely need him against a tough Falcons defense that is giving up the eighth-fewest passing yards per game.

Jonathan Taylor 2023 Totals Jonathan Taylor Carries Rush Yards Receptions Rec. Yards Total TDs Totals 100 414 16 137 5

The Colts are fortunate enough to be getting healthy when other teams in their division are having injury issues. Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence and Texans' quarterback C.J. Stroud have yet to be cleared from concussion protocol. The Texans are also without their top wideout in Tank Dell and could be missing their other playmaker at receiver, Nico Collins, as well. Jacksonville continues to miss their top receiving target, Christian Kirk, as well.

The Colts are in a tight race for the playoffs, but things are lining up well for the team. If they are to make the postseason, they are built well to succeed with a tough defense and the ability to run the ball in cold weather. The return of Taylor will only make them scarier.

