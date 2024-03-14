Highlights Joe Flacco signed a 1-year, $8.7M deal with the Indianapolis Colts to be their backup QB.

Flacco thrived with the Cleveland Browns last year, leading them to four wins & increasing their offensive output to 28.6 ppg.

The Colts sought Flacco as a stable backup, complementing Richardson's unique style.

Joe Flacco is coming off a resurgent season in 2023 that earned him the NFL's Comeback Player of the Year award.

Despite that success with the Cleveland Browns—which came after joining the team midseason—the expectation was that Flacco wouldn't return. Then, the Browns signed Jameis Winston on Tuesday, all but guaranteeing that Flacco would need to find a new uniform to don in 2024.

Well, unlike last year, when he signed during Week 11 of the regular season, Flacco has found a home early in this free agency period. According to ESPN's Adam Schefter, he will be joining the Indianapolis Colts on a one-year, $8.7 million deal.

The team just lost Gardner Minshew to the Las Vegas Raiders, creating the need for a stable veteran backup behind Anthony Richardson. Though Flacco plays a vastly different style of quarterback than the former first-round pick, he should have little issue running head coach Shane Steichen's offense if called upon.

Joe Flacco burst back onto the scene in 2023

QB's experience should suit him well as Indy's primary backup QB

Flacco, a former Super Bowl MVP, got one last chance with the Browns after they experienced a tidal wave of injuries at quarterback last season.

That one shot is all Flacco needed, as he would have led the league in passing yards per game (323.2) if he had enough attempts to qualify, and his air yards per pass attempt (4.9, per Fantasy Pros) ranked fourth out of all passers who attempted 200 or more throws last year. In other words, Flacco didn't get his yards cheaply—he threw the ball downfield with aplomb, giving Cleveland an offensive dynamic it hadn't had all year.

To put the cherry on top, the Browns averaged 28.6 points per game with Flacco leading the way, as opposed to the 21.7 points they averaged in the eleven games before his arrival.

Joe Flacco Passing Stats Year Team Record Yards TD INT 2019 Broncos 2-6 1,822 6 5 2020 Jets 0-4 864 6 3 2022 Jets 1-3 1,051 5 3 2023 Browns 4-1 1,616 13 8

The Colts just re-signed star wide receiver Michael Pittman Jr. and gave All-Pro running back Jonathan Taylor a three-year extension after he held out during the first month of last season. The team has the skill-position talent in place to support a limited backup (not to mention an offensive line led by All-Pro left guard Quenton Nelson), as evidenced by their 7-6 record in Gardner Minshew's 13 starts last year.

Should Flacco be needed, the team will have to live with his gunslinger mentality, including all the crazy highlights and easy turnovers that come with it. Of course, the veteran is merely a break-in-case of emergency option if the team's burly 244-pound franchise quarterback suffers a setback in his injury recovery or decides to plow through another linebacker.

Richardson is primed for breakout, but still recovering from injury

The dual-threat QB's health is paramount to the Colts' success next year

Flacco is a peculiar pick to serve as the Colts' backup quarterback given that Richardon is such a unique dual-threat signal caller, though it's hard to fault them for wanting a well-traveled 15-year veteran as their young starter recovers from a season-ending shoulder injury he suffered in Week 5.

Though Richardson wasn't flawless in his rookie season, he showed out in spurts in his four-game debut. He averaged only 144 passing yards per game with a 59.5% completion rate, though his 3-to-1 touchdown to interception ratio was rather impressive, as were his 136 yards and four touchdowns on the ground.

GIVEMESPORT Key Stat: Anthony Richardson's injury-plagued first four games were still historic: his 136 rushing yards were 9th-most for a QB in his first four career games, and his four rushing TDs were tied for 1st with Cam Newton and RG3.

If the wildly talented QB can make a full recovery from his injury, he'll be the unquestioned starting signal caller for the Colts going forward.

That's an important "if", since Steichen was the Philadelphia Eagles' offensive coordinator and architect of the NFL's third-ranked offense in 2022, which featured a break-out from dual-threat quarterback Jalen Hurts and a run to Super Bowl 57. He's a brilliant offensive mind who should be able to keep the Colts' offense on schedule (even if Flacco is forced to make a few appearances), but his offense works best when he's got a dynamic threat under center.

Steichen has long been known for his red zone prowess, which carried over into 2023 with the Colts. When Richardson was healthy, the Colts scored touchdowns on five of their seven drives that reached the red zone, good for a 71.4 red zone TD%. For reference, the NFC champion San Francisco 49ers led the NFL with a 68.5% red zone TD% in 2023.

Assuming Richardson's shoulder is a non-issue once the season starts, the Colts should have a thunderous offense in 2024, especially if the young quarterback improves with his decision-making and pocket presence in a sophomore-year jump.

With their backup quarterback in place, the Colts can shift their attention to addressing needs elsewhere on the roster. If the team can keep pace with the massive potential of the young Houston Texans in the AFC South next year, they'll be in good shape to make some real noise in the AFC playoff picture.

