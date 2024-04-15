Highlights The Colts rewarded DeForest Buckner with a two-year, $46 million extension to match other top defensive tackles.

The team prioritized re-signing their key players like Buckner, Pittman Jr., Stewart, Moore, and Blackmon this offseason.

With Anthony Richardson on a rookie contract, the Colts have ample cap space to continue spending big.

DeForest Bucker was as good as ever for the Indianapolis Colts in 2023, earning his third Pro Bowl nod, after which the team decided to reward their star defensive tackle.

According to the NFL Network's Ian Rapoport, the Colts have signed Buckner to a two-year extension that is worth $46 million.

Several defensive tackles have inked monster deals over the last two seasons. The extension will help Buckner keep pace with players like Chris Jones, Christian Wilkins, and Quinnen Williams. Buckner initially signed a four-year, $84 million deal with Indianapolis in 2020.

Colts Prioritized Re-Signing Their Own Guys This Offseason

With Anthony Richardson on a rookie deal, the team has money to spend

It would not be easy for the Colts to replace DeForest Bucker, as there are few players quite like him. The 6'7" monster is not only effective against the run and pass, he also uses his large frame to bat down passes at the line.

GIVEMESPORT Key Stat: DeForest Buckner, who is one of the tallest players in the league at 6'7", knocked down 7 passes in 2023, tied for the second-best number among defensive linemen.

While the guaranteed money for Buckner's deal has not been reported as of yet, his $23 million AAV ranks him as the seventh-highest paid defensive tackle in the league, right behind Tennessee's Jeffery Simmons ($23.5 million) and just ahead of Washington's Daron Payne ($22.5 million). Kansas City's Chris Jones remains the highest-paid DT in the league in terms of total contract value ($158.75 million), AAV ($31.75 million), and guaranteed money ($95 million).

Buckner was part of a Colts defensive line that got after the quarterback in a big way last year. Buckner had eight sacks, but that was only good for third in Indianapolis' stacked front. Kwity Paye also chipped in with 8.5 sacks, and Samson Ebukam contributed another 9.5. Overall, the team was fifth in sacks last year, with 51.

The Colts have not been especially active in free agency. The biggest outside free agent the team brought in was defensive tackle Raekwon Davis, who they signed to a two-year, $14 million deal. Indianapolis instead focused on resigning its own key players, hammering out new pacts with Michael Pittman Jr., Grover Stewart, Kenny Moore, and Julian Blackmon.

Buckner 2023 DL Ranks Category Buckner Ranks Sacks 8 T-22nd Forced Fumbles 2 T-7th Tackles For Loss 11 T-18th Batted Passes 7 2nd

The Colts are in good shape cap-wise. Quarterback Anthony Richardson, who will be on a mission this year, is on a rookie deal, which will allow the team to spend big for the next few seasons. Before signing the extension with Buckner, the team had a little more than $14 million in cap space available, which ranks them 17th in the league.

