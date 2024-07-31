Highlights Columbus Crew SC acquires DeJuan Jones in a trade in exchange for Will Sands and $600,000 GAM.

Jones, a USMNT player, is a key addition for the MLS Cup champions as a versatile fullback.

New England gains cap space and defensive options, eyeing more signings post-trade.

The Columbus Crew SC have acquired fullback DeJuan Jones from the New England Revolution in exchange for defender Will Sands and $600,000 in general allocation money, sources tell GIVEMESPORT.

Columbus, the reigning MLS Cup champions, continue to reload this summer. Jones, a significant addition, follows the signings of Dylan Chambost and AZ Jackson. The club is also nearing the signing of right wingback Andres Herrera from River Plate, as GIVEMESPORT revealed last week.

Caleb Pongratz first reported Sands' involvement in the trade and Seth Macomber first reported about Jones going to Columbus.

DeJuan Jones Trade Breakdown

What Columbus, New England land in the deal

Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports

Jones, 27, has eight caps with the U.S. national team. Before the trade, he spent his entire career with the Revs after they selected him in the 2019 MLS SuperDraft. He made 165 career appearances for New England, a crucial piece in their 2021 Supporters' Shield-winning team.

Sands (photo above), 24, became a regular with the Crew and made 25 appearances, but he had limited minutes this year. He earned his MLS debut in 2022 under then-Crew head coach Caleb Porter, who is now the head coach in New England. The defender is the twin brother of NYCFC midfielder James Sands.

In Jones, Columbus receives a player regarded as one of the best attacking fullbacks in the league. He can fit on either flank of Wilfried Nancy’s ball-dominant 3-4-2-1 system that relies heavily on wingbacks.

For New England, the deal creates significant cap room between removing Jones’ contract plus adding the $600,000 GAM infusion. Sands broke through with Columbus last year and had won a starting role before a season-ending injury.

The move also creates more space for New England's U.S. youth international left back Peyton Miller, a highly-rated 16-year-old academy graduate. Miller has started New England’s last two games and proved he is ready for more.

New England continues to work on a deal for Argentine winger Luca Langoni from Boca Juniors. GIVEMESPORT revealed last week that transfer terms were agreed between clubs, but they are still sorting out final details with the player.